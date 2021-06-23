Parker Boudreaux Posts Photo With Triple H, Instant Reaction!
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 23, 2021
Parker Boudreaux, a 6-4.5, 265-pound Offensive Tackle from Orlando, FL is now an NXT Superstar.
Boudreaux rose to prominence in 2020 as "the Brock Lesnar look-alike" with many hoping he will be one of the company's next breakout wrestlers.
Boudreaux is currently training regularly at the WWE Performance Center.
He posted a photo of himself on Twitter with Triple H which is drawing a lot of attention.
