TNT Announces More Matches For Saturday’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 23, 2021

The TNT website has announced new matches for this week’s AEW Saturday Night Dynamite.

It was revealed that The Bunny will go up against Kris Statlander women's singles action, while Ethan Page will vs. Bear Bronson.

Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin has also been booked.

Below is the updated card:

- MJF and Sammy Guevara prepare for their June 30 main event match

- Ethan Page vs. Bear Bronson

- The Bunny vs. Kris Statlander

- Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin

- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

- Kenny Omega defends the AEW World Title against Jungle Boy


