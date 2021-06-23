Former WWE Developmental Talent "Super Genie" Melissa Coates Dies Aged 50

Canadian professional wrestler, bodybuilder, fitness model and actress 'Super Genie' Melissa Coates has sadly passed away aged 50.

She is perhaps best known for appearing in the first two seasons of the Game Show Network show Extreme Dodgeball.

Coates was involved in the then WWE developmental system Ohio Valley Wrestling and Deep South Wrestling during the mid 00's. Coates made an appearance at the 2005 WWE's Backlash pay-per-view, taking part in Chris Masters' "Master Lock Challenge" segment, where he offered $3000 to anyone who could break his Master Lock, which she failed to do.

She went on to appear for NWA Anarchy, Women Superstars Uncensored, Funking Conservatory and the Independent circuit managing ECW legend Sabu.

In November 2020, she had an amputation of her left leg due to several blood clots which were spreading rapidly. This lead to a lot of medical bills and time away from the ring.

Cauliflower Alley Club posted the following statement on their Twitter announcing her death:

"Everyone here at the CAC is deeply saddened to hear the news that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away. We send out our sincerest condolences to her family, friends and fans. May they find comfort in the memories left behind during this most difficult time. R.I.P. Melissa."

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Melissa Coates.