The Hurricane Endorses Nikki Cross Super Hero Gimmick

Former WWE superstar The Hurricane endorsed Nikki Cross' super hero gimmick. He went on his social media page to give his positive comments toward this gimmick change for Cross.

A lot of fans reacted positively or negatively to this new change did to Nikki on social media. the Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine did point out on Twitter how fans once “guffawed” at Hurricane at one point.

Below is what Helms said:

“Yup. So did a lot of my friends and peers. But I got it over, so over in fact, that THREE other Talents became derivatives of MY character. How often does that happen? And now @NikkiCrossWWE steps up to the plate and I’m gonna support her every step of the way! Fly Nikki Fly!”

Nikki responded to Helms support for this super hero gimmick

“your blessing on this means so much to me. It’s important. Nobody will ever ever replace Hurricane Helms. He’s one in a gazillion. I treasure your support and hope to make you proud as I carve my path. I just gotta track the Hurricane down first! I keep missing him at #WWERaw,” she wrote.

