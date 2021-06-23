Alexa Bliss Responds To Fans Criticizing Her

Alexa Bliss is not bothered by the fact WWE fans are complaining about her gimmick.

Bliss said that she is having fun with it and that fans can say what they want. There's been both positive comments and negative comments toward her character in WWE.

She got a brand new entrance theme and graphics during this week's RAW episode. Below is what she tweeted

“They can say what they want… but I’m actually having fun"

Here's the actual tweet