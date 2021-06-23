Backstage News On Diamond Mine's Formation

Fightful Select has revealed some insight behind the formation of Diamond Mind, the new faction formed on last night's edition of NXT.

Fightful are reporting that plans for the group's debut had been planned for several months and that the group was first due to appear "well before" they actually did. Their debut was postponed so that they could wait for the right time.

In addition, many other names were discussed to be a part of the group, but rumours that Tessa Blanchard and Parker Boudreaux were initially pitched were shot down and was just fan speculation getting out of control.

Diamond Mind are comprised of former NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust, Hideki Suzuki and Malcolm Bivens.