Chris Jericho Files Trademark For Music Related Content

Former AEW, WWE and WCW Champion Chris Jericho has applied for a new trademark through, 'The Rock of Jericho' through Michael E. Dockins with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Jericho began using the name in 2018 for his own weekly radio show on Sirius XM Octane, where he would play some of his favourite metal and rock bands alongside interviews with various special guests before starting his own podcast, 'Talk Is Jericho'.

The description for the trademark application reads as follows:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about music accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring music provided through radio, television, satellite, audio, video, or computer networks; Entertainment, namely, a continuing music show broadcast over radio, television, satellite, audio, video, and computer networks; Production of radio programs. FIRST USE: 20180521. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20180521.”