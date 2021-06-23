Big E Moving Over To WWE RAW Roster?

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Big E could be heading to the WWE RAW roster in the upcoming WWE Draft.
Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that a source has revealed Big E will be leaving SmackDown and heading over to the flagship broadcast on Monday nights.
I’ve heard from a few sources an idea making the rounds - Big E moving from SD to RAW in the post SummerSlam draft while still be pushed as a singles. In essence, New Day back together without necessary being a team. If so, E would become a fresh face for the RAW main event scene
Jun 23 - During a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, AEW President Tony Khan touched upon AEW being likened to WCW airing on TNT, and his opinion on why WCW failed as a promotion. "Some of[...]
Jun 23
Jun 23
MLW Battle Riot III SELLS OUT MLW issued the following: MLW Battle Riot III SELLS OUT 40 wrestlers will riot July 10 in Philadelphia Major League Wrestling today announced its highly anticipated return, the Battle Riot III, on [...]
Jun 23 - CM Punk wants money from WWE! During a Q&A on his Twitter, CM Punk was asked what it would take to appear on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, Punk responded "money" and noted that wre[...]
Jun 23 - AEW star Ryan Nemeth, the real-life brother of WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has taken to Twitter to reveal an amazing painting he has produced of the late great Brodie Lee. He revealed it took him a f[...]
Jun 23
Hurricane Helms Slams Vince Russo Hurricane Helms, aka Gregory Helms a backstage producer has taken to Twitter to call out former WWE creative writer Vince Russo over his criticisms of the Hell in a Cell main event of Monday's WWE RAW[...]
Jun 23 - During a recent interview with Metro UK, Rey Mysterio addressed rumors of a match with his son Dominik “We actually talked about this a while back, when my son started to train. The more and mo[...]
Jun 23
Title Change At NJPW Kizuna Road Show At the NJPW Kizuna Road show today a title change took place. During the event, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori of Bullet Club defeated Roppongi 3K to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champio[...]
Jun 23 - Xavier Woods looks to be taking some time off WWE television following his recent loss inside the Hell in a Cell against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw. Following the match, Lashley d[...]
Jun 22 - NXT Franky Monet revealed on Twitter that she and her real-life husband have written a horror short a few years ago and they are hoping to have it shown at film festivals later this year. Franky Mone[...]
Jun 22
Charlotte Flair Has A Message For Her Haters Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time, and also one of the most controversial. That controversy stems from the fact some fans feel she has always been pushed down th[...]
Jun 22 - Matt Hardy had his first AMA Twitch Stream, and courtesy of WrestleJoy, you can read the highlights in full here. One of the big questions asked was what gimmick would he like to end his career[...]
Jun 22
Diamond Mine Members Revealed On Tonight's WWE NXT During the concluded moments of tonight's WWE NXT, the Diamond Mine faction appeared for the first time and attacked Kushida. Roderick Strong was revealed as the leader of the group along with Tyler [...]
Jun 22 - WWE NXT Tag Team Titles will be on the line at the upcoming Great American Bash episode of NXT on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE has announced that MSK will defend thei[...]
Jun 22 - During a recent interview on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Lita discussed how she almost quit WWE. “My relationships are commented on a regular basis, on my In[...]
Jun 22
WWE NXT Star Announces She Is Bisexual Toni Storm announced on the official WWE NXT Instagram story that she is bisexual. On the story she said, "When it was announced that I would be that I was taking over the Instagram for Pride Month, [...]
Jun 22 - Mickie James will be stepping back into the ring at NWA's next show which will be their 73rd anniversary show. Below is the post which contains a video sharing the news .@MickieJames is officially[...]
Jun 22
Michael Elgin Has Been Found Safe Former TNA/Impact Wrestling and NJPW star Michael Elgin had gone missing. He had left his cell phone at his home, and his car hadn't been spotted where he lives. Thankfully we have some good news to [...]
Jun 22 - Dave Meltzer revealed on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Kevin Owens is taking time off WWE Television as part of a storyline. Meltzer said, "he’s taking time off, but I was told it[...]
Jun 22
Andrade El Idolo Files Trademark For His Ring Name All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo has filed a new trademark with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Andrade previously filed trademarks for El Idolo and La Sombra. Filing Date: 06[...]
Jun 22 - We recently reported via Forbes article that AEW is "in the red" financially. During a recent PWInsider interview, AEW President Tony Khan has discussed the current financial situation of AEW: &ldqu[...]
Jun 22 - Fightful Select recently reported that Damian Priest is out of action at the moment with a back injury. However, in another report, they note he is not injured right now, and "will be available as so[...]