Big E Moving Over To WWE RAW Roster?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 23, 2021

Big E could be heading to the WWE RAW roster in the upcoming WWE Draft.

Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that a source has revealed Big E will be leaving SmackDown and heading over to the flagship broadcast on Monday nights.


Jun 23
Tony Khan Talks WCW, Says Vince Russo Made WCW 'Ten Times Worse'
During a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, AEW President Tony Khan touched upon  AEW being likened to WCW airing on TNT, and his opinion on why WCW failed as a promotion. "Some of[...]
Jun 23
Big E could be heading to the WWE RAW roster in the upcoming WWE Draft. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that a source has revealed Big E will be leaving SmackDown and heading ove[...]
Jun 23
MLW Battle Riot III SELLS OUT
MLW issued the following: MLW Battle Riot III SELLS OUT 40 wrestlers will riot July 10 in Philadelphia Major League Wrestling today announced its highly anticipated return, the Battle Riot III, on [...]
Jun 23
CM Punk Would Appear On Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions If WWE Put Money On The Table
CM Punk wants money from WWE! During a Q&A on his Twitter, CM Punk was asked what it would take to appear on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, Punk responded "money" and noted that wre[...]
Jun 23
Ryan Nemeth Painted An Amazing Portrait of Brodie Lee
AEW star Ryan Nemeth, the real-life brother of WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has taken to Twitter to reveal an amazing painting he has produced of the late great Brodie Lee. He revealed it took him a f[...]
Jun 23
Hurricane Helms Slams Vince Russo
Hurricane Helms, aka Gregory Helms a backstage producer has taken to Twitter to call out former WWE creative writer Vince Russo over his criticisms of the Hell in a Cell main event of Monday's WWE RAW[...]
Jun 23
Rey Mysterio Comments On Rumors Of A Match With His Son Dominik
During a recent interview with Metro UK, Rey Mysterio addressed rumors of a match with his son Dominik “We actually talked about this a while back, when my son started to train. The more and mo[...]
Jun 23
Title Change At NJPW Kizuna Road Show
At the NJPW Kizuna Road show today a title change took place. During the event, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori of Bullet Club defeated Roppongi 3K to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champio[...]
Jun 23
Xavier Woods Might Be Off WWE Television For A While
Xavier Woods looks to be taking some time off WWE television following his recent loss inside the Hell in a Cell against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw. Following the match, Lashley d[...]
Jun 22
WATCH: Taz In His Car Vibing To 'Butterfly' By Crazy Town
This might be the most "late 90s/early 00s" thing this week! We can't stop watching... just waiting. pic.twitter.com/GodmQZoY8s — taz (@OfficialTAZ) June 22, 2021 [...]
Jun 22
Franky Monet and John Morrison Have Written A Horror Short
NXT Franky Monet revealed on Twitter that she and her real-life husband have written a horror short a few years ago and they are hoping to have it shown at film festivals later this year. Franky Mone[...]
Jun 22
Charlotte Flair Has A Message For Her Haters
Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time, and also one of the most controversial. That controversy stems from the fact some fans feel she has always been pushed down th[...]
Jun 22
Cool Photo Of Kofi Kingston With All African American Talents
[...]
Jun 22
Matt Hardy: What Gimmick Would You Like To End Your Career On?
Matt Hardy had his first AMA Twitch Stream, and courtesy of WrestleJoy, you can read the highlights in full here.  One of the big questions asked was what gimmick would he like to end his career[...]
Jun 22
Diamond Mine Members Revealed On Tonight's WWE NXT
During the concluded moments of tonight's WWE NXT, the Diamond Mine faction appeared for the first time and attacked Kushida. Roderick Strong was revealed as the leader of the group along with Tyler [...]
Jun 22
Title Match Added To The WWE NXT Great American Bash Card
WWE NXT Tag Team Titles will be on the line at the upcoming Great American Bash episode of NXT on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE has announced that MSK will defend thei[...]
Jun 22
Lita Discusses How She Almost Quit WWE During Love Triangle
During a recent interview on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Lita discussed how she almost quit WWE. “My relationships are commented on a regular basis, on my In[...]
Jun 22
WWE NXT Star Announces She Is Bisexual
Toni Storm announced on the official WWE NXT Instagram story that she is bisexual. On the story she said, "When it was announced that I would be that I was taking over the Instagram for Pride Month, [...]
Jun 22
Mickie James Announces Return To Ring At NWA 73rd Anniversary Show
Mickie James will be stepping back into the ring at NWA's next show which will be their 73rd anniversary show. Below is the post which contains a video sharing the news .@MickieJames is officially[...]
Jun 22
Michael Elgin Has Been Found Safe
Former TNA/Impact Wrestling and NJPW star Michael Elgin had gone missing. He had left his cell phone at his home, and his car hadn't been spotted where he lives. Thankfully we have some good news to [...]
Jun 22
Update On Why Kevin Owens Is Taking Time Off WWE Television
Dave Meltzer revealed on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Kevin Owens is taking time off WWE Television as part of a storyline. Meltzer said, "he’s taking time off, but I was told it[...]
Jun 22
Andrade El Idolo Files Trademark For His Ring Name
All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo has filed a new trademark with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Andrade previously filed trademarks for El Idolo and La Sombra. Filing Date: 06[...]
Jun 22
Impact Wrestling And AXS Gear Up For 'Wrestle Week' Heading Into Slammiversary
IMPACT issued the following: AXS TV & IMPACT WRESTLING GEAR UP FOR SLAMMIVERSARY© WITH A WRESTLE WEEK BLOCK PACKED WITH HARD-HITTING PROFILES, CLASSIC MOVIES, SQUARED-CIR[...]
Jun 22
Tony Khan Discusses Report Of AEW Being ‘In The Red’ Financially
We recently reported via Forbes article that AEW is "in the red" financially. During a recent PWInsider interview, AEW President Tony Khan has discussed the current financial situation of AEW: &ldqu[...]
Jun 22
Update On Damian Priest Being Absence From WWE Television
Fightful Select recently reported that Damian Priest is out of action at the moment with a back injury. However, in another report, they note he is not injured right now, and "will be available as so[...]
