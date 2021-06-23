WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

MLW Battle Riot III SELLS OUT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 23, 2021

MLW Battle Riot III SELLS OUT

MLW issued the following:

MLW Battle Riot III SELLS OUT

40 wrestlers will riot July 10 in Philadelphia

Major League Wrestling today announced its highly anticipated return, the Battle Riot III, on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena has officially sold out.

The event is a full capacity sell out and marks the first MLW card to feature a crowd since the MLW/AAA Super Series in March 2020.

“The excitement for MLW’s return is on a different level,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “This is the hottest ticket in league history and we can’t wait to kick off this new era with the fans live in attendance. We are back. We are ALL back.”

 
CARD

MAIN EVENT
40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:
Alex Hammerstone
King Muertes
Mads Krügger
Richard Holliday
TJP
Myron Reed
Gino Medina
Arez
Kevin Ku
Lee Moriarty
Gringo Loco
Zenshi

Caribbean Heavyweight Championship
Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes

Davey Richards vs. TJP

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT
A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

What does the winner get?
The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Battle Riot participants and additional matches will be announced in the days ahead at MLW.com.

MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • Davey Richards • “Filthy” Tom Lawlor • Dominic Garrini • Kevin Ku • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Konnan and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MEET AND GREETS
There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.

DAY OF EVENT INFO
The schedule for July 10 is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry
6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)
7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE
2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #mlw #battle riot
https://wrestlr.me/68754/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jun 23
MLW Battle Riot III SELLS OUT
MLW issued the following: MLW Battle Riot III SELLS OUT 40 wrestlers will riot July 10 in Philadelphia Major League Wrestling today announced its highly anticipated return, the Battle Riot III, on [...]
Jun 23 - MLW issued the following: MLW Battle Riot III SELLS OUT 40 wrestlers will riot July 10 in Philadelphia Major League Wrestling today announced its highly anticipated return, the Battle Riot III, on [...]
Jun 23
CM Punk Would Appear On Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions If WWE Put Money On The Table
CM Punk wants money from WWE! During a Q&A on his Twitter, CM Punk was asked what it would take to appear on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, Punk responded "money" and noted that wre[...]
Jun 23 - CM Punk wants money from WWE! During a Q&A on his Twitter, CM Punk was asked what it would take to appear on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, Punk responded "money" and noted that wre[...]
Jun 23
Ryan Nemeth Painted An Amazing Portrait of Brodie Lee
AEW star Ryan Nemeth, the real-life brother of WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has taken to Twitter to reveal an amazing painting he has produced of the late great Brodie Lee. He revealed it took him a f[...]
Jun 23 - AEW star Ryan Nemeth, the real-life brother of WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has taken to Twitter to reveal an amazing painting he has produced of the late great Brodie Lee. He revealed it took him a f[...]
Jun 23
Hurricane Helms Slams Vince Russo
Hurricane Helms, aka Gregory Helms a backstage producer has taken to Twitter to call out former WWE creative writer Vince Russo over his criticisms of the Hell in a Cell main event of Monday's WWE RAW[...]
Jun 23 - Hurricane Helms, aka Gregory Helms a backstage producer has taken to Twitter to call out former WWE creative writer Vince Russo over his criticisms of the Hell in a Cell main event of Monday's WWE RAW[...]
Jun 23
Rey Mysterio Comments On Rumors Of A Match With His Son Dominik
During a recent interview with Metro UK, Rey Mysterio addressed rumors of a match with his son Dominik “We actually talked about this a while back, when my son started to train. The more and mo[...]
Jun 23 - During a recent interview with Metro UK, Rey Mysterio addressed rumors of a match with his son Dominik “We actually talked about this a while back, when my son started to train. The more and mo[...]
Jun 23
Title Change At NJPW Kizuna Road Show
At the NJPW Kizuna Road show today a title change took place. During the event, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori of Bullet Club defeated Roppongi 3K to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champio[...]
Jun 23 - At the NJPW Kizuna Road show today a title change took place. During the event, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori of Bullet Club defeated Roppongi 3K to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champio[...]
Jun 23
Xavier Woods Might Be Off WWE Television For A While
Xavier Woods looks to be taking some time off WWE television following his recent loss inside the Hell in a Cell against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw. Following the match, Lashley d[...]
Jun 23 - Xavier Woods looks to be taking some time off WWE television following his recent loss inside the Hell in a Cell against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw. Following the match, Lashley d[...]
Jun 22
WATCH: Taz In His Car Vibing To 'Butterfly' By Crazy Town
This might be the most "late 90s/early 00s" thing this week! We can't stop watching... just waiting. pic.twitter.com/GodmQZoY8s — taz (@OfficialTAZ) June 22, 2021 [...]
Jun 22 - This might be the most "late 90s/early 00s" thing this week! We can't stop watching... just waiting. pic.twitter.com/GodmQZoY8s — taz (@OfficialTAZ) June 22, 2021 [...]
Jun 22
Franky Monet and John Morrison Have Written A Horror Short
NXT Franky Monet revealed on Twitter that she and her real-life husband have written a horror short a few years ago and they are hoping to have it shown at film festivals later this year. Franky Mone[...]
Jun 22 - NXT Franky Monet revealed on Twitter that she and her real-life husband have written a horror short a few years ago and they are hoping to have it shown at film festivals later this year. Franky Mone[...]
Jun 22
Charlotte Flair Has A Message For Her Haters
Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time, and also one of the most controversial. That controversy stems from the fact some fans feel she has always been pushed down th[...]
Jun 22 - Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time, and also one of the most controversial. That controversy stems from the fact some fans feel she has always been pushed down th[...]
Jun 22
Cool Photo Of Kofi Kingston With All African American Talents
[...]
Jun 22 - [...]

Jun 22
Matt Hardy: What Gimmick Would You Like To End Your Career On?
Matt Hardy had his first AMA Twitch Stream, and courtesy of WrestleJoy, you can read the highlights in full here.  One of the big questions asked was what gimmick would he like to end his career[...]
Jun 22 - Matt Hardy had his first AMA Twitch Stream, and courtesy of WrestleJoy, you can read the highlights in full here.  One of the big questions asked was what gimmick would he like to end his career[...]
Jun 22
Diamond Mine Members Revealed On Tonight's WWE NXT
During the concluded moments of tonight's WWE NXT, the Diamond Mine faction appeared for the first time and attacked Kushida. Roderick Strong was revealed as the leader of the group along with Tyler [...]
Jun 22 - During the concluded moments of tonight's WWE NXT, the Diamond Mine faction appeared for the first time and attacked Kushida. Roderick Strong was revealed as the leader of the group along with Tyler [...]
Jun 22
Title Match Added To The WWE NXT Great American Bash Card
WWE NXT Tag Team Titles will be on the line at the upcoming Great American Bash episode of NXT on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE has announced that MSK will defend thei[...]
Jun 22 - WWE NXT Tag Team Titles will be on the line at the upcoming Great American Bash episode of NXT on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE has announced that MSK will defend thei[...]
Jun 22
Lita Discusses How She Almost Quit WWE During Love Triangle
During a recent interview on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Lita discussed how she almost quit WWE. “My relationships are commented on a regular basis, on my In[...]
Jun 22 - During a recent interview on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Lita discussed how she almost quit WWE. “My relationships are commented on a regular basis, on my In[...]
Jun 22
WWE NXT Star Announces She Is Bisexual
Toni Storm announced on the official WWE NXT Instagram story that she is bisexual. On the story she said, "When it was announced that I would be that I was taking over the Instagram for Pride Month, [...]
Jun 22 - Toni Storm announced on the official WWE NXT Instagram story that she is bisexual. On the story she said, "When it was announced that I would be that I was taking over the Instagram for Pride Month, [...]
Jun 22
Mickie James Announces Return To Ring At NWA 73rd Anniversary Show
Mickie James will be stepping back into the ring at NWA's next show which will be their 73rd anniversary show. Below is the post which contains a video sharing the news .@MickieJames is officially[...]
Jun 22 - Mickie James will be stepping back into the ring at NWA's next show which will be their 73rd anniversary show. Below is the post which contains a video sharing the news .@MickieJames is officially[...]
Jun 22
Michael Elgin Has Been Found Safe
Former TNA/Impact Wrestling and NJPW star Michael Elgin had gone missing. He had left his cell phone at his home, and his car hadn't been spotted where he lives. Thankfully we have some good news to [...]
Jun 22 - Former TNA/Impact Wrestling and NJPW star Michael Elgin had gone missing. He had left his cell phone at his home, and his car hadn't been spotted where he lives. Thankfully we have some good news to [...]
Jun 22
Update On Why Kevin Owens Is Taking Time Off WWE Television
Dave Meltzer revealed on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Kevin Owens is taking time off WWE Television as part of a storyline. Meltzer said, "he’s taking time off, but I was told it[...]
Jun 22 - Dave Meltzer revealed on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Kevin Owens is taking time off WWE Television as part of a storyline. Meltzer said, "he’s taking time off, but I was told it[...]
Jun 22
Andrade El Idolo Files Trademark For His Ring Name
All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo has filed a new trademark with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Andrade previously filed trademarks for El Idolo and La Sombra. Filing Date: 06[...]
Jun 22 - All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo has filed a new trademark with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Andrade previously filed trademarks for El Idolo and La Sombra. Filing Date: 06[...]
Jun 22
Impact Wrestling And AXS Gear Up For 'Wrestle Week' Heading Into Slammiversary
IMPACT issued the following: AXS TV & IMPACT WRESTLING GEAR UP FOR SLAMMIVERSARY© WITH A WRESTLE WEEK BLOCK PACKED WITH HARD-HITTING PROFILES, CLASSIC MOVIES, SQUARED-CIR[...]
Jun 22 - IMPACT issued the following: AXS TV & IMPACT WRESTLING GEAR UP FOR SLAMMIVERSARY© WITH A WRESTLE WEEK BLOCK PACKED WITH HARD-HITTING PROFILES, CLASSIC MOVIES, SQUARED-CIR[...]
Jun 22
Tony Khan Discusses Report Of AEW Being ‘In The Red’ Financially
We recently reported via Forbes article that AEW is "in the red" financially. During a recent PWInsider interview, AEW President Tony Khan has discussed the current financial situation of AEW: &ldqu[...]
Jun 22 - We recently reported via Forbes article that AEW is "in the red" financially. During a recent PWInsider interview, AEW President Tony Khan has discussed the current financial situation of AEW: &ldqu[...]
Jun 22
Update On Damian Priest Being Absence From WWE Television
Fightful Select recently reported that Damian Priest is out of action at the moment with a back injury. However, in another report, they note he is not injured right now, and "will be available as so[...]
Jun 22 - Fightful Select recently reported that Damian Priest is out of action at the moment with a back injury. However, in another report, they note he is not injured right now, and "will be available as so[...]
Jun 22
What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT on USA Network
Below is the card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network:  - NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly in [...]
Jun 22 - Below is the card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network:  - NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly in [...]
Jun 22
Kurt Angle Reveals He's In 'Extreme Pain All Day Long'
WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle revealed during a Q&A on AdFreeShows.com that he suffers from chronic pain due to neck issues… “I’m in extreme pain all day long. I do maintenance [...]
Jun 22 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle revealed during a Q&A on AdFreeShows.com that he suffers from chronic pain due to neck issues… “I’m in extreme pain all day long. I do maintenance [...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π