MLW Battle Riot III SELLS OUT

Major League Wrestling today announced its highly anticipated return, the Battle Riot III, on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena has officially sold out.
The event is a full capacity sell out and marks the first MLW card to feature a crowd since the MLW/AAA Super Series in March 2020.
“The excitement for MLW’s return is on a different level,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “This is the hottest ticket in league history and we can’t wait to kick off this new era with the fans live in attendance. We are back. We are ALL back.”
CARD
MAIN EVENT 40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date: Alex Hammerstone King Muertes Mads Krügger Richard Holliday TJP Myron Reed Gino Medina Arez Kevin Ku Lee Moriarty Gringo Loco Zenshi
Caribbean Heavyweight Championship Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes
Davey Richards vs. TJP
Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!
ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.
There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!
Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.
Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!
What does the winner get? The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!
Battle Riot participants and additional matches will be announced in the days ahead at MLW.com.
MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena.
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include: National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • Davey Richards • “Filthy” Tom Lawlor • Dominic Garrini • Kevin Ku • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Konnan and more!
More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.
General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.
MEET AND GREETS There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.
DAY OF EVENT INFO The schedule for July 10 is as follows:
5:30 p.m.: Early entry 6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders) 7:00 p.m.: Showtime
MORE ABOUT THE VENUE 2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.
