Xavier Woods Might Be Off WWE Television For A While

Xavier Woods looks to be taking some time off WWE television following his recent loss inside the Hell in a Cell against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw.

Following the match, Lashley delivered a beatdown to Woods while Kofi Kingston was locked outside of the HIAC. The angle looked like the type WWE script when they intend to take a talent off television for a period.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted the angle was done to write Woods off the television.

"I think Xavier Woods is getting written out of the storyline. I’m not positive about that, but I did have someone mention that to me last night."