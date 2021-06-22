Franky Monet and John Morrison Have Written A Horror Short

NXT Franky Monet revealed on Twitter that she and her real-life husband have written a horror short a few years ago and they are hoping to have it shown at film festivals later this year.

Franky Monet: "John Morrison and I wrote a horror short three years ago. It’s finally in its final stages of post-production. Hopefully it will be for all the horror film festivals in the fall. He directed it, I produced it, we both wrote it together."

She revealed the news in an interview with Wrestling Inc. which can be read here.

On June 1, 2018, Monet (Kira Renée Magnin-Forster) married John Hennigan, better known by the ring name John Morrison. The couple met through their affiliation with AAA and Lucha Underground.