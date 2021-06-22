Charlotte Flair Has A Message For Her Haters

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time, and also one of the most controversial.

That controversy stems from the fact some fans feel she has always been pushed down the throats of fans who do not want to accept her OR its the fact that she always has to get her way because “you know who my father is??”.

But she takes the criticism in her stride, tweeting recently, "If you don’t like me but still watch everything I do, then let’s face it, you’re a fan."