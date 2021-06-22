» More News From This Feed

WATCH: Taz In His Car Vibing To 'Butterfly' By Crazy Town

This might be the most "late 90s/early 00s" thing this week! We can't stop watching... just waiting. pic.twitter.com/GodmQZoY8s — taz (@Off[...] Jun 22 - This might be the most "late 90s/early 00s" thing this week! We can't stop watching... just waiting. pic.twitter.com/GodmQZoY8s — taz (@Off[...]

Franky Monet and John Morrison Have Written A Horror Short

NXT Franky Monet revealed on Twitter that she and her real-life husband have written a horror short a few years ago and they are hoping to have it sho[...] Jun 22 - NXT Franky Monet revealed on Twitter that she and her real-life husband have written a horror short a few years ago and they are hoping to have it sho[...]

Charlotte Flair Has A Message For Her Haters

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time, and also one of the most controversial. That controversy stems from the fact[...] Jun 22 - Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time, and also one of the most controversial. That controversy stems from the fact[...]

Cool Photo Of Kofi Kingston With All African American Talents

[...] Jun 22 - [...]

Matt Hardy: What Gimmick Would You Like To End Your Career On?

Matt Hardy had his first AMA Twitch Stream, and courtesy of WrestleJoy, you can read the highlights in full here. One of the big questions aske[...] Jun 22 - Matt Hardy had his first AMA Twitch Stream, and courtesy of WrestleJoy, you can read the highlights in full here. One of the big questions aske[...]

Diamond Mine Members Revealed On Tonight's WWE NXT

During the concluded moments of tonight's WWE NXT, the Diamond Mine faction appeared for the first time and attacked Kushida. Roderick Strong was rev[...] Jun 22 - During the concluded moments of tonight's WWE NXT, the Diamond Mine faction appeared for the first time and attacked Kushida. Roderick Strong was rev[...]

Title Match Added To The WWE NXT Great American Bash Card

WWE NXT Tag Team Titles will be on the line at the upcoming Great American Bash episode of NXT on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from the Capitol Wrestling Ce[...] Jun 22 - WWE NXT Tag Team Titles will be on the line at the upcoming Great American Bash episode of NXT on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from the Capitol Wrestling Ce[...]

Lita Discusses How She Almost Quit WWE During Love Triangle

During a recent interview on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Lita discussed how she almost quit WWE. “My relati[...] Jun 22 - During a recent interview on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Lita discussed how she almost quit WWE. “My relati[...]

WWE NXT Star Announces She Is Bisexual

Toni Storm announced on the official WWE NXT Instagram story that she is bisexual. On the story she said, "When it was announced that I would be that[...] Jun 22 - Toni Storm announced on the official WWE NXT Instagram story that she is bisexual. On the story she said, "When it was announced that I would be that[...]

Mickie James Announces Return To Ring At NWA 73rd Anniversary Show

Mickie James will be stepping back into the ring at NWA's next show which will be their 73rd anniversary show. Below is the post which contains a vid[...] Jun 22 - Mickie James will be stepping back into the ring at NWA's next show which will be their 73rd anniversary show. Below is the post which contains a vid[...]

Michael Elgin Has Been Found Safe

Former TNA/Impact Wrestling and NJPW star Michael Elgin had gone missing. He had left his cell phone at his home, and his car hadn't been spotted wher[...] Jun 22 - Former TNA/Impact Wrestling and NJPW star Michael Elgin had gone missing. He had left his cell phone at his home, and his car hadn't been spotted wher[...]

Update On Why Kevin Owens Is Taking Time Off WWE Television

Dave Meltzer revealed on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Kevin Owens is taking time off WWE Television as part of a storyline. Meltzer sa[...] Jun 22 - Dave Meltzer revealed on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Kevin Owens is taking time off WWE Television as part of a storyline. Meltzer sa[...]

Andrade El Idolo Files Trademark For His Ring Name

All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo has filed a new trademark with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Andrade previously filed trade[...] Jun 22 - All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo has filed a new trademark with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Andrade previously filed trade[...]

Impact Wrestling And AXS Gear Up For 'Wrestle Week' Heading Into Slammiversary

IMPACT issued the following: AXS TV & IMPACT WRESTLING GEAR UP FOR SLAMMIVERSARY© WITH A WRESTLE WEEK BLOCK PACKED WITH [...] Jun 22 - IMPACT issued the following: AXS TV & IMPACT WRESTLING GEAR UP FOR SLAMMIVERSARY© WITH A WRESTLE WEEK BLOCK PACKED WITH [...]

Tony Khan Discusses Report Of AEW Being ‘In The Red’ Financially

We recently reported via Forbes article that AEW is "in the red" financially. During a recent PWInsider interview, AEW President Tony Khan has discus[...] Jun 22 - We recently reported via Forbes article that AEW is "in the red" financially. During a recent PWInsider interview, AEW President Tony Khan has discus[...]

Update On Damian Priest Being Absence From WWE Television

Fightful Select recently reported that Damian Priest is out of action at the moment with a back injury. However, in another report, they note he is n[...] Jun 22 - Fightful Select recently reported that Damian Priest is out of action at the moment with a back injury. However, in another report, they note he is n[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT on USA Network

Below is the card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - NXT Cruiserw[...] Jun 22 - Below is the card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - NXT Cruiserw[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals He's In 'Extreme Pain All Day Long'

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle revealed during a Q&A on AdFreeShows.com that he suffers from chronic pain due to neck issues… “I&rsquo[...] Jun 22 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle revealed during a Q&A on AdFreeShows.com that he suffers from chronic pain due to neck issues… “I&rsquo[...]

GoFundMe Page Created to Help Former TNA Wrestling Commentator Don West in His Battle with Cancer

As was previously reported, former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling commentator Don West is battling brain lymphoma. Many longtime IMPACT Wrestling fans have fond[...] Jun 22 - As was previously reported, former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling commentator Don West is battling brain lymphoma. Many longtime IMPACT Wrestling fans have fond[...]

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Defeats Xavier Woods in Hell in a Cell Match on Raw

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day inside of the Hell in[...] Jun 21 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day inside of the Hell in[...]

Matt Riddle Defeats Drew McIntyre on Raw to Qualify for MITB Ladder Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Matt Riddle defeated former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to qualify for the upcoming Men's Money in the B[...] Jun 21 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Matt Riddle defeated former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to qualify for the upcoming Men's Money in the B[...]

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross Defeat Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax on Raw to Qualify for Women's MITB

On tonight's Raw, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross reunited to take on another pair of former Women's Tag Champi[...] Jun 21 - On tonight's Raw, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross reunited to take on another pair of former Women's Tag Champi[...]

Nikki Cross Debuts a New Superhero-Themed Gimmick on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Nikki Cross debuted a new superhero-themed character. She was sporting new ring attire, and she also ha[...] Jun 21 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Nikki Cross debuted a new superhero-themed character. She was sporting new ring attire, and she also ha[...]

John Morrison Defeats Randy Orton on Raw to Qualify for MITB Ladder Match

On tonight's episode of Raw, John Morrison secured an upset victory over "The Viper" Randy Orton to qualify for the upcoming Men's Money in the B[...] Jun 21 - On tonight's episode of Raw, John Morrison secured an upset victory over "The Viper" Randy Orton to qualify for the upcoming Men's Money in the B[...]