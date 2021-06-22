Matt Hardy: What Gimmick Would You Like To End Your Career On?

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jun 22 - NXT Franky Monet revealed on Twitter that she and her real-life husband have written a horror short a few years ago and they are hoping to have it shown at film festivals later this year. Franky Mone[...]
Jun 22
Charlotte Flair Has A Message For Her Haters Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time, and also one of the most controversial. That controversy stems from the fact some fans feel she has always been pushed down th[...]
Jun 22 - Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time, and also one of the most controversial. That controversy stems from the fact some fans feel she has always been pushed down th[...]
Jun 22 - Matt Hardy had his first AMA Twitch Stream, and courtesy of WrestleJoy, you can read the highlights in full here. One of the big questions asked was what gimmick would he like to end his career[...]
Jun 22
Diamond Mine Members Revealed On Tonight's WWE NXT During the concluded moments of tonight's WWE NXT, the Diamond Mine faction appeared for the first time and attacked Kushida. Roderick Strong was revealed as the leader of the group along with Tyler [...]
Jun 22 - During the concluded moments of tonight's WWE NXT, the Diamond Mine faction appeared for the first time and attacked Kushida. Roderick Strong was revealed as the leader of the group along with Tyler [...]
Jun 22 - WWE NXT Tag Team Titles will be on the line at the upcoming Great American Bash episode of NXT on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE has announced that MSK will defend thei[...]
Jun 22 - During a recent interview on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Lita discussed how she almost quit WWE. “My relationships are commented on a regular basis, on my In[...]
Jun 22
WWE NXT Star Announces She Is Bisexual Toni Storm announced on the official WWE NXT Instagram story that she is bisexual. On the story she said, "When it was announced that I would be that I was taking over the Instagram for Pride Month, [...]
Jun 22 - Toni Storm announced on the official WWE NXT Instagram story that she is bisexual. On the story she said, "When it was announced that I would be that I was taking over the Instagram for Pride Month, [...]
Jun 22 - Mickie James will be stepping back into the ring at NWA's next show which will be their 73rd anniversary show. Below is the post which contains a video sharing the news .@MickieJames is officially[...]
Jun 22
Michael Elgin Has Been Found Safe Former TNA/Impact Wrestling and NJPW star Michael Elgin had gone missing. He had left his cell phone at his home, and his car hadn't been spotted where he lives. Thankfully we have some good news to [...]
Jun 22 - Former TNA/Impact Wrestling and NJPW star Michael Elgin had gone missing. He had left his cell phone at his home, and his car hadn't been spotted where he lives. Thankfully we have some good news to [...]
Jun 22 - Dave Meltzer revealed on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Kevin Owens is taking time off WWE Television as part of a storyline. Meltzer said, "he’s taking time off, but I was told it[...]
Jun 22
Andrade El Idolo Files Trademark For His Ring Name All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo has filed a new trademark with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Andrade previously filed trademarks for El Idolo and La Sombra. Filing Date: 06[...]
Jun 22 - All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo has filed a new trademark with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Andrade previously filed trademarks for El Idolo and La Sombra. Filing Date: 06[...]
Jun 22 - We recently reported via Forbes article that AEW is "in the red" financially. During a recent PWInsider interview, AEW President Tony Khan has discussed the current financial situation of AEW: &ldqu[...]
Jun 22 - Fightful Select recently reported that Damian Priest is out of action at the moment with a back injury. However, in another report, they note he is not injured right now, and "will be available as so[...]
Jun 22 - As was previously reported, former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling commentator Don West is battling brain lymphoma. Many longtime IMPACT Wrestling fans have fond memories of Don as one-half of the TNA commentary[...]
Jun 21 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day inside of the Hell in a Cell structure. After the match, MVP locked the[...]
Jun 21 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Matt Riddle defeated former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to qualify for the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. This has been INCREDIBLY hard[...]
Jun 21 - On tonight's Raw, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross reunited to take on another pair of former Women's Tag Champions in Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Bliss and Cros[...]
Jun 21 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Nikki Cross debuted a new superhero-themed character. She was sporting new ring attire, and she also had new entrance music. 👀It's an all-new @Nikk[...]
Jun 21 - On tonight's episode of Raw, John Morrison secured an upset victory over "The Viper" Randy Orton to qualify for the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. BRO! You just cost @RandyOrto[...]
Jun 21 - It has been officially announced that Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will once again be defending her title against former champion Charlotte Flair at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-pe[...]