Matt Hardy: What Gimmick Would You Like To End Your Career On?

Matt Hardy had his first AMA Twitch Stream, and courtesy of WrestleJoy, you can read the highlights in full here.

One of the big questions asked was what gimmick would he like to end his career on. Here is how he responded:

"The gimmick I’d like to end my career on, teaming with my brother as the Hardy Boys. Real life Matt, and Real life Jeff, doing our thing. To go out the way you came in is super cool.

I would love Jeff to come to AEW, A proper feud with the Hardy Boys vs the Young Bucks would be amazing. And to those it may piss off. I stand with Omega. I love that guy."