Diamond Mine Members Revealed On Tonight's WWE NXT

During the concluded moments of tonight's WWE NXT, the Diamond Mine faction appeared for the first time and attacked Kushida.

Roderick Strong was revealed as the leader of the group along with Tyler Rust, Hideki Suzuki, and Malcolm Bivens.

Bivens then entered the ring to say, "this is Diamond Mine" before handing Strong the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Strong "resigned" from NXT on April 13 and had not been on television since now.