Title Match Added To The WWE NXT Great American Bash Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 22, 2021

WWE NXT Tag Team Titles will be on the line at the upcoming Great American Bash episode of NXT on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE has announced that MSK will defend their NXT Tag Team Titles against Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa at Great American Bash.

The match was officially announced on tonight’s show.

Below is the updated card:

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. MSK (c)

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly