Lita Discusses How She Almost Quit WWE During Love Triangle

During a recent interview on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Lita discussed how she almost quit WWE.

“My relationships are commented on a regular basis, on my Instagram still or social media. Meanwhile, all of the men involved, you know, anything not controversial like with [CM] Punk or Edge or Matt [Hardy], I guarantee they don’t get asked about it. I know they don’t get asked about it because they’re dudes, and, you know, it’s that double standard thing. I think at this point that’s the problem; what I hold onto, feeling the double standard.

But I’ll tell you it was not easy. I mean, for sure, I almost quit a month [into] the whole love triangle. At that point, not only was it so hard, it was also out of shame. Like, I wasn’t proud of how I conducted myself. Yes, if I had to do it all over again, I absolutely would have handled myself differently. But I didn’t. So, I was like, make the bed, and you lie in it. And at that point, I was just like, I deserve all of these terrible things that everybody is saying to me. I deserve not wanting to wake up every morning. It was also difficult, as time passed, to let myself off the hook. The only way you can move forward with your life is, sure, you learn from your mistakes and keep going, but you have to forgive yourself.”

“So, Adam [Edge] and I talked at the time. We were just like because we can’t unequivocally deny 100 percent of what’s being put out there – and I was not happy with how I conducted myself; I didn’t want to act like I was justifying my actions or trying to make excuses – we both just chose to let it run its course. Matt was choosing to really take to the internet and get the fans behind him, so let him act that way, but we’re choosing to stay quiet. I don’t know if that was even the best way. Like, I don’t know what would have been the best way. Given the fallout, how else would I have done that?”