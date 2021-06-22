WWE NXT Star Announces She Is Bisexual

Toni Storm announced on the official WWE NXT Instagram story that she is bisexual.

On the story she said, "When it was announced that I would be that I was taking over the Instagram for Pride Month, I noticed a lot of people talking…are you an ally in the community?… Well, I guess now is a good time to say well both. I’m an ally and I cannot exactly say that I’m straight. I’m bi and it feels good to say. It’s something that I’ve been really comfortable with for a long time. I just never really expressed it, I don’t know. I just never really found the right time and it’s Pride Month and I’m on your Instagram so now’s a good time I guess."