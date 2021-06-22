The event is going to take place August 29th in St Louis. Mickie joined NWA a few weeks ago, and will serve as an executive producer for the all women's PPV event.

. @MickieJames is officially wrestling at #NWA73 and looking for an opponent! 👀👀 @nwa pic.twitter.com/bqXNG3h5Nw

Below is the post which contains a video sharing the news

Mickie James will be stepping back into the ring at NWA's next show which will be their 73rd anniversary show.

» More News From This Feed

Mickie James Announces Return To Ring At NWA 73rd Anniversary Show

Mickie James will be stepping back into the ring at NWA's next show which will be their 73rd anniversary show. Below is the post which contains a video sharing the news .@MickieJames is officially[...] Jun 22 - Mickie James will be stepping back into the ring at NWA's next show which will be their 73rd anniversary show. Below is the post which contains a video sharing the news .@MickieJames is officially[...]

Michael Elgin Has Been Found Safe

Former TNA/Impact Wrestling and NJPW star Michael Elgin had gone missing. He had left his cell phone at his home, and his car hadn't been spotted where he lives. Thankfully we have some good news to [...] Jun 22 - Former TNA/Impact Wrestling and NJPW star Michael Elgin had gone missing. He had left his cell phone at his home, and his car hadn't been spotted where he lives. Thankfully we have some good news to [...]

Update On Why Kevin Owens Is Taking Time Off WWE Television

Dave Meltzer revealed on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Kevin Owens is taking time off WWE Television as part of a storyline. Meltzer said, "he’s taking time off, but I was told it[...] Jun 22 - Dave Meltzer revealed on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Kevin Owens is taking time off WWE Television as part of a storyline. Meltzer said, "he’s taking time off, but I was told it[...]

Andrade El Idolo Files Trademark For His Ring Name

All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo has filed a new trademark with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Andrade previously filed trademarks for El Idolo and La Sombra. Filing Date: 06[...] Jun 22 - All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo has filed a new trademark with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Andrade previously filed trademarks for El Idolo and La Sombra. Filing Date: 06[...]

Impact Wrestling And AXS Gear Up For 'Wrestle Week' Heading Into Slammiversary

IMPACT issued the following: AXS TV & IMPACT WRESTLING GEAR UP FOR SLAMMIVERSARY© WITH A WRESTLE WEEK BLOCK PACKED WITH HARD-HITTING PROFILES, CLASSIC MOVIES, SQUARED-CIR[...] Jun 22 - IMPACT issued the following: AXS TV & IMPACT WRESTLING GEAR UP FOR SLAMMIVERSARY© WITH A WRESTLE WEEK BLOCK PACKED WITH HARD-HITTING PROFILES, CLASSIC MOVIES, SQUARED-CIR[...]

Tony Khan Discusses Report Of AEW Being ‘In The Red’ Financially

We recently reported via Forbes article that AEW is "in the red" financially. During a recent PWInsider interview, AEW President Tony Khan has discussed the current financial situation of AEW: &ldqu[...] Jun 22 - We recently reported via Forbes article that AEW is "in the red" financially. During a recent PWInsider interview, AEW President Tony Khan has discussed the current financial situation of AEW: &ldqu[...]

Update On Damian Priest Being Absence From WWE Television

Fightful Select recently reported that Damian Priest is out of action at the moment with a back injury. However, in another report, they note he is not injured right now, and "will be available as so[...] Jun 22 - Fightful Select recently reported that Damian Priest is out of action at the moment with a back injury. However, in another report, they note he is not injured right now, and "will be available as so[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT on USA Network

Below is the card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly in [...] Jun 22 - Below is the card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly in [...]

Kurt Angle Reveals He's In 'Extreme Pain All Day Long'

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle revealed during a Q&A on AdFreeShows.com that he suffers from chronic pain due to neck issues… “I’m in extreme pain all day long. I do maintenance [...] Jun 22 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle revealed during a Q&A on AdFreeShows.com that he suffers from chronic pain due to neck issues… “I’m in extreme pain all day long. I do maintenance [...]

GoFundMe Page Created to Help Former TNA Wrestling Commentator Don West in His Battle with Cancer

As was previously reported, former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling commentator Don West is battling brain lymphoma. Many longtime IMPACT Wrestling fans have fond memories of Don as one-half of the TNA commentary[...] Jun 22 - As was previously reported, former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling commentator Don West is battling brain lymphoma. Many longtime IMPACT Wrestling fans have fond memories of Don as one-half of the TNA commentary[...]

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Defeats Xavier Woods in Hell in a Cell Match on Raw

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day inside of the Hell in a Cell structure. After the match, MVP locked the[...] Jun 21 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day inside of the Hell in a Cell structure. After the match, MVP locked the[...]

Matt Riddle Defeats Drew McIntyre on Raw to Qualify for MITB Ladder Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Matt Riddle defeated former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to qualify for the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. This has been INCREDIBLY hard[...] Jun 21 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Matt Riddle defeated former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to qualify for the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. This has been INCREDIBLY hard[...]

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross Defeat Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax on Raw to Qualify for Women's MITB

On tonight's Raw, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross reunited to take on another pair of former Women's Tag Champions in Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Bliss and Cros[...] Jun 21 - On tonight's Raw, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross reunited to take on another pair of former Women's Tag Champions in Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Bliss and Cros[...]

Nikki Cross Debuts a New Superhero-Themed Gimmick on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Nikki Cross debuted a new superhero-themed character. She was sporting new ring attire, and she also had new entrance music. 👀It's an all-new @Nikk[...] Jun 21 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Nikki Cross debuted a new superhero-themed character. She was sporting new ring attire, and she also had new entrance music. 👀It's an all-new @Nikk[...]

John Morrison Defeats Randy Orton on Raw to Qualify for MITB Ladder Match

On tonight's episode of Raw, John Morrison secured an upset victory over "The Viper" Randy Orton to qualify for the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. BRO! You just cost @RandyOrto[...] Jun 21 - On tonight's episode of Raw, John Morrison secured an upset victory over "The Viper" Randy Orton to qualify for the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. BRO! You just cost @RandyOrto[...]

Raw Women's Championship Match Announced for Money in the Bank PPV

It has been officially announced that Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will once again be defending her title against former champion Charlotte Flair at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-pe[...] Jun 21 - It has been officially announced that Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will once again be defending her title against former champion Charlotte Flair at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-pe[...]

Asuka & Naomi Defeat Eva Marie & Piper "Doudrop" Niven on Raw to Qualify for MITB

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Asuka and Naomi picked up a win over Eva Marie and Piper Niven, who Eva is referring to as "Doudrop" (much to the dismay of Piper). Their vic[...] Jun 21 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Asuka and Naomi picked up a win over Eva Marie and Piper Niven, who Eva is referring to as "Doudrop" (much to the dismay of Piper). Their vic[...]

Ricochet Defeats A.J. Styles in MITB Qualifying Match on Monday Night Raw

Former WWE United States Champion Ricochet picked up a big victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated former two-time WWE Champion and current Raw Tag Team Champion A.J. Styles in a Money in the Ba[...] Jun 21 - Former WWE United States Champion Ricochet picked up a big victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated former two-time WWE Champion and current Raw Tag Team Champion A.J. Styles in a Money in the Ba[...]

Hell in a Cell Match Announced for Tonight's Raw: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods

It has just been announced that tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Hell in a Cell Match, as WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will take on Xavier Woods of The New Day in a non-tit[...] Jun 21 - It has just been announced that tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Hell in a Cell Match, as WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will take on Xavier Woods of The New Day in a non-tit[...]

Update On Top NXT Stars Being At The WWE Thunderdome Tonight

We reported earlier, WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross and North American Champion Bronson Reed were backstage prior to tonight's WWE RAW. They were used on Main Event. Kross defeated Shelton Benjamin [...] Jun 21 - We reported earlier, WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross and North American Champion Bronson Reed were backstage prior to tonight's WWE RAW. They were used on Main Event. Kross defeated Shelton Benjamin [...]

WWE Announces Men’s And Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches For RAW

WWE has announced a number of Money In the Bank qualifying matches for tonight’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of RAW on the USA Network. - Money In the Bank qualifying match: Riddle vs. Drew McI[...] Jun 21 - WWE has announced a number of Money In the Bank qualifying matches for tonight’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of RAW on the USA Network. - Money In the Bank qualifying match: Riddle vs. Drew McI[...]

WWE Reveals Piper Niven’s New Ring Name

WWE sent out an email today to promote tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. In that email, they revealed Piper Niven's new ring. Tonight, Naomi and Asuka are set to face Eva Ma[...] Jun 21 - WWE sent out an email today to promote tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. In that email, they revealed Piper Niven's new ring. Tonight, Naomi and Asuka are set to face Eva Ma[...]

Three Top WWE NXT Stars Backstage At WWE RAW

PWInsider is reporting that NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and North American Champion Bronson Reed are backstage at tonight's WWE RAW. Kross and Reed both took part in dark matches before las[...] Jun 21 - PWInsider is reporting that NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and North American Champion Bronson Reed are backstage at tonight's WWE RAW. Kross and Reed both took part in dark matches before las[...]

WATCH: Bonus Scene From Mick Foley’s Broken Skull Sessions Episode

WWE has posted a bonus video clip from Sunday night’s Broken Skull Sessions episode featuring Mick Foley. “Mick Foley recounts how a pearl of wisdom from Terry Funk and a hellacious[...] Jun 21 - WWE has posted a bonus video clip from Sunday night’s Broken Skull Sessions episode featuring Mick Foley. “Mick Foley recounts how a pearl of wisdom from Terry Funk and a hellacious[...]