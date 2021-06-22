Michael Elgin Has Been Found Safe

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Former TNA/Impact Wrestling and NJPW star Michael Elgin had gone missing. He had left his cell phone at his home, and his car hadn't been spotted where he lives.
Thankfully we have some good news to report and that Elgin was found and is in safe hands now.
The post by Maria James was taken down and deleted.
Below was the original post:
“For those who don’t know my missing friend is Aaron Frobel better known as Big Mike or Michael Elgin. He has been missing since yesterday afternoon and if any knows where he may be please contact me here or his sponsor Eric at the number provided below. We are worried about him immensely and any information would be greatly appreciated. We just want to bring him home safely. If any one has seen him please reach out. Aaron Frobel please contact me or Eric or someone and let us know you’re safe.”
Below is what was shared on Elgin's social media page
“Hello, my name is Eric and I’m a friend/ sponsor of Aaron’s. I don’t want to cause too much alarm, or worry anyone too greatly. But I’ve been helping Aaron through a lot of things lately, and yesterday he left a concerning message on Facebook and at his home. Myself and my wife have a spare key to check in on him, and when going to see what was going on we found his phone but he was not at his home. We have his phone, but his vehicle was not at the home so we hope he just went somewhere to clear his head. If anyone on here hears from him, or see’s him please reach out. I can be reached at 314-612-9455.”
