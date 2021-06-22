Michael Elgin Has Been Found Safe

Former TNA/Impact Wrestling and NJPW star Michael Elgin had gone missing. He had left his cell phone at his home, and his car hadn't been spotted where he lives.

Thankfully we have some good news to report and that Elgin was found and is in safe hands now.

The post by Maria James was taken down and deleted.

Below was the original post:

“For those who don’t know my missing friend is Aaron Frobel better known as Big Mike or Michael Elgin. He has been missing since yesterday afternoon and if any knows where he may be please contact me here or his sponsor Eric at the number provided below. We are worried about him immensely and any information would be greatly appreciated. We just want to bring him home safely. If any one has seen him please reach out. Aaron Frobel please contact me or Eric or someone and let us know you’re safe.”

Below is what was shared on Elgin's social media page