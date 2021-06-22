Update On Why Kevin Owens Is Taking Time Off WWE Television

Dave Meltzer revealed on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Kevin Owens is taking time off WWE Television as part of a storyline.

Meltzer said, "he’s taking time off, but I was told it’s storyline-related. So, there you go."

Owens tweeted on Monday: "I fought like hell. Now, I need a little break. I’ll be back soon. Thank you, guys."

It remains unclear how much time he will be taking off TV.