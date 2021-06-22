Update On Why Kevin Owens Is Taking Time Off WWE Television
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 22, 2021
Dave Meltzer revealed on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Kevin Owens is taking time off WWE Television as part of a storyline.
Meltzer said, "he’s taking time off, but I was told it’s storyline-related. So, there you go."
Owens tweeted on Monday: "I fought like hell. Now, I need a little break. I’ll be back soon. Thank you, guys."
It remains unclear how much time he will be taking off TV.
