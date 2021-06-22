Andrade El Idolo Files Trademark For His Ring Name

All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo has filed a new trademark with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Andrade previously filed trademarks for El Idolo and La Sombra.

Filing Date: 06/17/2021

To the Commissioner for Trademarks:

MARK: ANDRADE EL IDOLO (Standard Characters, see mark)

The literal element of the mark consists of ANDRADE EL IDOLO. The mark consists of standard characters, without claim to any particular font style, size, or color.

The applicant, Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza, a citizen of Mexico, having an address of —

For specific filing basis information for each item, you must view the display within the Input Table.

International Class 025: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

Intent to Use: The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services.

For specific filing basis information for each item, you must view the display within the Input Table.

International Class 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

In International Class 041, the mark was first used by the applicant or the applicant’s related company or licensee predecessor in interest at least as early as 06/04/2021, and first used in commerce at least as early as 06/04/2021, and is now in use in such commerce. The applicant is submitting one(or more) specimen(s) showing the mark as used in commerce on or in connection with any item in the class of listed goods/services, consisting of a(n) advertisements showing the mark.