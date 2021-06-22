Impact Wrestling And AXS Gear Up For 'Wrestle Week' Heading Into Slammiversary

IMPACT issued the following:

AXS TV & IMPACT WRESTLING GEAR UP FOR SLAMMIVERSARY© WITH A WRESTLE WEEK BLOCK PACKED WITH HARD-HITTING PROFILES, CLASSIC MOVIES, SQUARED-CIRCLE ACTION & MORE STARTING MONDAY, JULY 12

Highlights Include ‘Bad A$$ Movies With The Good Brothers: Pulp Fiction’, a ‘This Is SLAMMIVERSARY©’ Preview Special & the Broadcast Premiere of ‘REBELLION© 2021’

Los Angeles – (June 22, 2021) – AXS TV enters the ring with IMPACT Wrestling for a special tag team event, as the popular “Wrestle Week” block returns on Monday, July 12. The lineup puts the spotlight on a fully loaded programming lineup featuring classic movies, insightful profiles, and hard-hitting IMPACT action, as the promotion prepares for the fan-favorite SLAMMIVERSARY© pay-per-view on Saturday, July 17.

Wrestle Week kicks off on Monday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET with Bad A$$ Movies With The Good Brothers, as tag team titans Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson host a screening of Quentin Tarantino’s definitive opus Pulp Fiction—starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, and more as an eclectic cast of characters whose lives become entangled in a twisted web of fate.

Then, on Thursday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET, the Company’s flagship IMPACT! series is back for the final show before SLAMMIVERSARY©, setting the stage for an explosive pay-per-view event. The premiere of IMPACT Wrestling: This Is SLAMMIVERSARY© follows at 10 p.m. ET, getting fans ready for the hotly-anticipated summer spectacular with an in-depth preview featuring exclusive sit-downs with World Champion Kenny Omega, determined challenger Sami Callihan, and others.

Wrestle Week wraps up on Saturday, July 17 with the broadcast premiere of the Company’s spring pay-per-view event REBELLION© at 3 p.m. ET. Originally filmed on April 25, 2021 in Nashville, REBELLION© unleashes an epic evening headlined by a history-making main event where AEW World Champion Kenny Omega faced off against IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann in the groundbreaking cross-brand Winner Takes All match that shook the industry. Other highlights include Knockouts star Deonna Purrazzo putting her title on the line against Tenille Dashwood; The Good Brothers challenging FinJuice for the World Tag Team titles; Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering going toe-to-toe with Fire N Flava for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship, and more. The day concludes with an encore presentation of This Is SLAMMIVERSARY© at 7 p.m. ET, leading into the SLAMMIVERSARY© pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET.

SLAMMIVERSARY© will be available on Pay-Per-View in North America at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 17 on InDemand, DISH, DirecTV, Vubiquity, Rogers, Shaw, and Sasktel, and around the world digitally via FITE TV (order now).

Wrestle Week on AXS TV Schedule:

· Monday, July 12

-9 pm ET – Bad A$$ Movies With The Good Brothers: Pulp Fiction

· Thursday, July 15

-8 pm ET – PREMIERE: IMPACT!

-10 pm ET – PREMIERE: IMPACT Wrestling: This Is SLAMMIVERSARY©

· Saturday, July 17

-3 pm ET – BROADCAST PREMIERE: REBELLION© 2021

-7 pm ET – IMPACT Wrestling: This Is SLAMMIVERSARY©

