Update On Damian Priest Being Absence From WWE Television
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 22, 2021
Fightful Select recently reported that Damian Priest is out of action at the moment with a back injury.
However, in another report, they note he is not injured right now, and "will be available as soon as next week if WWE has creative plans for him" on Monday Night Raw.
The source reports Priest has been off WWE television for the last few weeks due to “undisclosed reasons" but were not linked to his back injury.
