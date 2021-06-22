WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Kurt Angle Reveals He's In 'Extreme Pain All Day Long'
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 22, 2021
WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle revealed during a Q&A on AdFreeShows.com that he suffers from chronic pain due to neck issues…
“I’m in extreme pain all day long. I do maintenance on my body all day. I do my neck traction. I have a thing called the Iron Neck, where it trains your neck. I have anti-gravity machine rollers. I stretch. I do a lot of weight training. I work on my body a good 2-3 hours a day. I have to. I’m so banged up now. I sacrificed a lot of my body in professional wrestling, and amateur wrestling. I have to blame both sports, not just one. I’m paying for it now, but I’m managing it. I had a painkiller problem, and I kicked that eight years ago. Not having painkillers anymore is really difficult, but I’m never going back to those, nor do I want to. I’m going to keep doing my body maintenance training, and doing what I’m doing right now.”
Angle also talked about his ex-wife Karen entering a relationship with Jeff Jarrett…
“Let me clear the air. I asked to be released. I didn’t ask Jeff to be let go, or not be on TV. I asked to be released. Dixie Carter decided not to release me. I said, ‘Well, I can’t really work with Jeff and Karen right now. It’s not a good position for me to be in.’ So she took them off TV. I’m the one who actually brought them back. About six months later, I said, ‘Dixie, it’s time. Bring Jeff back. Let them come back. We’ll do a program. We can air out our personal life on TV, which I think was a big mistake, but we did it. It is what it is. I didn’t have a problem with Jeff. We always got along. He’s never not been my friend. I just don’t think it was a good fit to reignite that storyline from a real-life situation.”