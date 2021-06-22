WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

Kurt Angle Reveals He's In 'Extreme Pain All Day Long'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 22, 2021

Kurt Angle Reveals He's In 'Extreme Pain All Day Long'

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle revealed during a Q&A on AdFreeShows.com that he suffers from chronic pain due to neck issues…

“I’m in extreme pain all day long. I do maintenance on my body all day. I do my neck traction. I have a thing called the Iron Neck, where it trains your neck. I have anti-gravity machine rollers. I stretch. I do a lot of weight training. I work on my body a good 2-3 hours a day. I have to. I’m so banged up now. I sacrificed a lot of my body in professional wrestling, and amateur wrestling. I have to blame both sports, not just one. I’m paying for it now, but I’m managing it. I had a painkiller problem, and I kicked that eight years ago. Not having painkillers anymore is really difficult, but I’m never going back to those, nor do I want to. I’m going to keep doing my body maintenance training, and doing what I’m doing right now.”

Angle also talked about his ex-wife Karen entering a relationship with Jeff Jarrett…

“Let me clear the air. I asked to be released. I didn’t ask Jeff to be let go, or not be on TV. I asked to be released. Dixie Carter decided not to release me. I said, ‘Well, I can’t really work with Jeff and Karen right now. It’s not a good position for me to be in.’ So she took them off TV. I’m the one who actually brought them back. About six months later, I said, ‘Dixie, it’s time. Bring Jeff back. Let them come back. We’ll do a program. We can air out our personal life on TV, which I think was a big mistake, but we did it. It is what it is. I didn’t have a problem with Jeff. We always got along. He’s never not been my friend. I just don’t think it was a good fit to reignite that storyline from a real-life situation.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #kurt angle
https://wrestlr.me/68730/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jun 22
Update On Why Kevin Owens Is Taking Time Off WWE Television
Dave Meltzer revealed on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Kevin Owens is taking time off WWE Television as part of a storyline. Meltzer sa[...]
Jun 22 - Dave Meltzer revealed on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Kevin Owens is taking time off WWE Television as part of a storyline. Meltzer sa[...]
Jun 22
Andrade El Idolo Files Trademark For His Ring Name
All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo has filed a new trademark with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Andrade previously filed trade[...]
Jun 22 - All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo has filed a new trademark with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Andrade previously filed trade[...]
Jun 22
Impact Wrestling And AXS Gear Up For 'Wrestle Week' Heading Into Slammiversary
IMPACT issued the following: AXS TV & IMPACT WRESTLING GEAR UP FOR SLAMMIVERSARY© WITH A WRESTLE WEEK BLOCK PACKED WITH [...]
Jun 22 - IMPACT issued the following: AXS TV & IMPACT WRESTLING GEAR UP FOR SLAMMIVERSARY© WITH A WRESTLE WEEK BLOCK PACKED WITH [...]
Jun 22
Tony Khan Discusses Report Of AEW Being ‘In The Red’ Financially
We recently reported via Forbes article that AEW is "in the red" financially. During a recent PWInsider interview, AEW President Tony Khan has discus[...]
Jun 22 - We recently reported via Forbes article that AEW is "in the red" financially. During a recent PWInsider interview, AEW President Tony Khan has discus[...]
Jun 22
Update On Damian Priest Being Absence From WWE Television
Fightful Select recently reported that Damian Priest is out of action at the moment with a back injury. However, in another report, they note he is n[...]
Jun 22 - Fightful Select recently reported that Damian Priest is out of action at the moment with a back injury. However, in another report, they note he is n[...]
Jun 22
What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT on USA Network
Below is the card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network:  - NXT Cruiserw[...]
Jun 22 - Below is the card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network:  - NXT Cruiserw[...]
Jun 22
Kurt Angle Reveals He's In 'Extreme Pain All Day Long'
WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle revealed during a Q&A on AdFreeShows.com that he suffers from chronic pain due to neck issues… “I&rsquo[...]
Jun 22 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle revealed during a Q&A on AdFreeShows.com that he suffers from chronic pain due to neck issues… “I&rsquo[...]
Jun 22
GoFundMe Page Created to Help Former TNA Wrestling Commentator Don West in His Battle with Cancer
As was previously reported, former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling commentator Don West is battling brain lymphoma. Many longtime IMPACT Wrestling fans have fond[...]
Jun 22 - As was previously reported, former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling commentator Don West is battling brain lymphoma. Many longtime IMPACT Wrestling fans have fond[...]
Jun 21
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Defeats Xavier Woods in Hell in a Cell Match on Raw
In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day inside of the Hell in[...]
Jun 21 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day inside of the Hell in[...]
Jun 21
Matt Riddle Defeats Drew McIntyre on Raw to Qualify for MITB Ladder Match
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Matt Riddle defeated former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to qualify for the upcoming Men's Money in the B[...]
Jun 21 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Matt Riddle defeated former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to qualify for the upcoming Men's Money in the B[...]
Jun 21
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross Defeat Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax on Raw to Qualify for Women's MITB
On tonight's Raw, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross reunited to take on another pair of former Women's Tag Champi[...]
Jun 21 - On tonight's Raw, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross reunited to take on another pair of former Women's Tag Champi[...]

Jun 21
Nikki Cross Debuts a New Superhero-Themed Gimmick on Raw
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Nikki Cross debuted a new superhero-themed character. She was sporting new ring attire, and she also ha[...]
Jun 21 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Nikki Cross debuted a new superhero-themed character. She was sporting new ring attire, and she also ha[...]
Jun 21
John Morrison Defeats Randy Orton on Raw to Qualify for MITB Ladder Match
On tonight's episode of Raw, John Morrison secured an upset victory over "The Viper" Randy Orton to qualify for the upcoming Men's Money in the B[...]
Jun 21 - On tonight's episode of Raw, John Morrison secured an upset victory over "The Viper" Randy Orton to qualify for the upcoming Men's Money in the B[...]
Jun 21
Raw Women's Championship Match Announced for Money in the Bank PPV
It has been officially announced that Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will once again be defending her title against former champion Charlotte Flair [...]
Jun 21 - It has been officially announced that Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will once again be defending her title against former champion Charlotte Flair [...]
Jun 21
Asuka & Naomi Defeat Eva Marie & Piper "Doudrop" Niven on Raw to Qualify for MITB
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Asuka and Naomi picked up a win over Eva Marie and Piper Niven, who Eva is referring to as [...]
Jun 21 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Asuka and Naomi picked up a win over Eva Marie and Piper Niven, who Eva is referring to as [...]
Jun 21
Ricochet Defeats A.J. Styles in MITB Qualifying Match on Monday Night Raw
Former WWE United States Champion Ricochet picked up a big victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated former two-time WWE Champion and current Raw [...]
Jun 21 - Former WWE United States Champion Ricochet picked up a big victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated former two-time WWE Champion and current Raw [...]
Jun 21
Hell in a Cell Match Announced for Tonight's Raw: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods
It has just been announced that tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Hell in a Cell Match, as WWE Champion Bobby Lashley wil[...]
Jun 21 - It has just been announced that tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Hell in a Cell Match, as WWE Champion Bobby Lashley wil[...]
Jun 21
Update On Top NXT Stars Being At The WWE Thunderdome Tonight
We reported earlier, WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross and North American Champion Bronson Reed were backstage prior to tonight's WWE RAW. They were use[...]
Jun 21 - We reported earlier, WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross and North American Champion Bronson Reed were backstage prior to tonight's WWE RAW. They were use[...]
Jun 21
WWE Announces Men’s And Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches For RAW
WWE has announced a number of Money In the Bank qualifying matches for tonight’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of RAW on the USA Network. - Money[...]
Jun 21 - WWE has announced a number of Money In the Bank qualifying matches for tonight’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of RAW on the USA Network. - Money[...]
Jun 21
WWE Reveals Piper Niven’s New Ring Name
WWE sent out an email today to promote tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. In that email, they revealed Piper Niven's new ring[...]
Jun 21 - WWE sent out an email today to promote tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. In that email, they revealed Piper Niven's new ring[...]
Jun 21
Three Top WWE NXT Stars Backstage At WWE RAW
PWInsider is reporting that NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and North American Champion Bronson Reed are backstage at tonight's WWE RAW. Kross [...]
Jun 21 - PWInsider is reporting that NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and North American Champion Bronson Reed are backstage at tonight's WWE RAW. Kross [...]
Jun 21
WATCH: Bonus Scene From Mick Foley’s Broken Skull Sessions Episode
WWE has posted a bonus video clip from Sunday night’s Broken Skull Sessions episode featuring Mick Foley.  “Mick Foley recounts how [...]
Jun 21 - WWE has posted a bonus video clip from Sunday night’s Broken Skull Sessions episode featuring Mick Foley.  “Mick Foley recounts how [...]
Jun 21
WWE Superstar Expecting Another Child With Wife
WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali and his wife Uzma are expecting another child in December of this year. Ali revealed the news on Twitter today with a photo [...]
Jun 21 - WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali and his wife Uzma are expecting another child in December of this year. Ali revealed the news on Twitter today with a photo [...]
Jun 21
Jim Ross Comments How Vince McMahon Dealt With The Curtain Call
During the latest edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, Jim Ross commented on the original plans for Triple H to win the 1996 King of the [...]
Jun 21 - During the latest edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, Jim Ross commented on the original plans for Triple H to win the 1996 King of the [...]
Jun 21
Chris Jericho’s Band Fozzy Announces Return To UK and Ireland
Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy has announced tour dates for the United Kingdom and Ireland. The band will kick of their tour in Manchester, England[...]
Jun 21 - Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy has announced tour dates for the United Kingdom and Ireland. The band will kick of their tour in Manchester, England[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π