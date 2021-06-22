Kurt Angle Reveals He's In 'Extreme Pain All Day Long'

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle revealed during a Q&A on AdFreeShows.com that he suffers from chronic pain due to neck issues…

“I’m in extreme pain all day long. I do maintenance on my body all day. I do my neck traction. I have a thing called the Iron Neck, where it trains your neck. I have anti-gravity machine rollers. I stretch. I do a lot of weight training. I work on my body a good 2-3 hours a day. I have to. I’m so banged up now. I sacrificed a lot of my body in professional wrestling, and amateur wrestling. I have to blame both sports, not just one. I’m paying for it now, but I’m managing it. I had a painkiller problem, and I kicked that eight years ago. Not having painkillers anymore is really difficult, but I’m never going back to those, nor do I want to. I’m going to keep doing my body maintenance training, and doing what I’m doing right now.”

Angle also talked about his ex-wife Karen entering a relationship with Jeff Jarrett…

“Let me clear the air. I asked to be released. I didn’t ask Jeff to be let go, or not be on TV. I asked to be released. Dixie Carter decided not to release me. I said, ‘Well, I can’t really work with Jeff and Karen right now. It’s not a good position for me to be in.’ So she took them off TV. I’m the one who actually brought them back. About six months later, I said, ‘Dixie, it’s time. Bring Jeff back. Let them come back. We’ll do a program. We can air out our personal life on TV, which I think was a big mistake, but we did it. It is what it is. I didn’t have a problem with Jeff. We always got along. He’s never not been my friend. I just don’t think it was a good fit to reignite that storyline from a real-life situation.”