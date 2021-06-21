Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

THIS IS REAL LIFE. CALL YOUR FRIENDS. CALL YOUR FAM. @AustinCreedWins vs. @fightbobby inside #HIAC TONIGHT on #WWERaw ! pic.twitter.com/JRmyyVEnQI

WOW. THIS IS HAPPENING TONIGHT. @AustinCreedWins vs. @fightbobby tonight inside Hell in a Cell on #WWERaw ! If the #NewDay member wins, @TrueKofi will earn a #WWEChampionship opportunity against the All Mighty at #MITB ! pic.twitter.com/TT32cNpN2B

It has just been announced that tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Hell in a Cell Match, as WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will take on Xavier Woods of The New Day in a non-title match.

Asuka & Naomi Defeat Eva Marie & Piper "Doudrop" Niven on Raw to Qualify for MITB

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Asuka and Naomi picked up a win over Eva Marie and Piper Niven, who Eva is referring to as

Ricochet Defeats A.J. Styles in MITB Qualifying Match on Monday Night Raw

Former WWE United States Champion Ricochet picked up a big victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated former two-time WWE Champion and current Raw

Hell in a Cell Match Announced for Tonight's Raw: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods

It has just been announced that tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Hell in a Cell Match, as WWE Champion Bobby Lashley wil[...] Jun 21 - It has just been announced that tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Hell in a Cell Match, as WWE Champion Bobby Lashley wil[...]

Update On Top NXT Stars Being At The WWE Thunderdome Tonight

We reported earlier, WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross and North American Champion Bronson Reed were backstage prior to tonight's WWE RAW. They were use

WWE Announces Men’s And Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches For RAW

WWE has announced a number of Money In the Bank qualifying matches for tonight's post-Hell In a Cell edition of RAW on the USA Network. - Money

WWE Reveals Piper Niven’s New Ring Name

WWE sent out an email today to promote tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. In that email, they revealed Piper Niven's new ring

Three Top WWE NXT Stars Backstage At WWE RAW

PWInsider is reporting that NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and North American Champion Bronson Reed are backstage at tonight's WWE RAW. Kross

WATCH: Bonus Scene From Mick Foley’s Broken Skull Sessions Episode

WWE has posted a bonus video clip from Sunday night's Broken Skull Sessions episode featuring Mick Foley. "Mick Foley recounts how

WWE Superstar Expecting Another Child With Wife

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali and his wife Uzma are expecting another child in December of this year. Ali revealed the news on Twitter today with a photo

Jim Ross Comments How Vince McMahon Dealt With The Curtain Call

During the latest edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross commented on the original plans for Triple H to win the 1996 King of the

Chris Jericho’s Band Fozzy Announces Return To UK and Ireland

Chris Jericho's band Fozzy has announced tour dates for the United Kingdom and Ireland. The band will kick of their tour in Manchester, England

WWE Hall Of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff In Poor Health

WWE Hall Of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff appears not to be in good health right now following the release of a video by his son Troy Orndorff

Mae Young's Son Hand Returns To WWE

WWE fans are speculating wildly after seeing a hand emerge from underneath the ring at the hell In A Cell pay-per-view on Sunday. A number of fans on

Former WWE Superstars Has A Role In New Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Movie

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) has a movie role in the new "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins" movie. Rawley was released from

MLW Announces First Davey Richards Match

MLW issued the following press release to announce Davey Richards vs. TJP for the July 10 event in Philadelphia at 2300 Arena. Announcement: The swe

Update On Aleister Black - AEW Bound?

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, during the mailbag question section, Dave Meltzer was asked about Tommy End (Aleister Black) possib

Tony Khan Reveals Details On Negotiations To Secure Arthur Ashe Stadium For AEW

As previously reported, AEW Dynamite is scheduled for a television special titled, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY on

WWE Has Reportedly Decided On Edge's Opponent For SummerSlam 2021

As previously reported, Edge is expected to return for WWE SummerSlam 2021. It now has been revealed his rumored opponent for the biggest show of the

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the final card for tonight's edition of Dark: Elevation on Youtube. 12 matches will take place as follows: - Eddie Kingston/

Drew McIntyre Reacts To Hell In A Cell Loss, Shows Off Battle Wounds (Photos)

Drew McIntyre lost to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in the main event of WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 which now means he can longer challenge for the WWE Titl

ROH Announces First Ever ‘Fight on the Farm’ Match

Ring of Honor has announced that Jay and Mark Briscoe will take part in the first-ever 'Fight on the Farm' match. The match will take pla

Kevin Owens Is Seemingly Taking Time Off From WWE

As seen during Sunday's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center, Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens in a singles

AEW Announce Host Location For Premiere Episode Of Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has announced the host location for the premiere episode of Rampage, their new upcoming weekly TV show that will air on TNT. The

WWE Hell In A Cell 2021: Bobby Lashley Retains WWE Title In The Cell

The third match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre with the WWE Title on the line took place at Hell in a Cell. Lashley was able to outsmart McI