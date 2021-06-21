WWE Announces Men’s And Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches For RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 21, 2021

WWE has announced a number of Money In the Bank qualifying matches for tonight’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of RAW on the USA Network.

- Money In the Bank qualifying match: Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre

- Money In the Bank qualifying match: RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. Ricochet

- Money In the Bank qualifying match: Randy Orton vs. John Morrison

- Money In the Bank qualifying match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

- Money In the Bank qualifying match: Asuka and Naomi vs. Eva Marie and Doudrop