WWE Announces Men’s And Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches For RAW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 21, 2021
WWE has announced a number of Money In the Bank qualifying matches for tonight’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of RAW on the USA Network.
-
Money In the Bank qualifying match: Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre
-
Money In the Bank qualifying match: RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. Ricochet
-
Money In the Bank qualifying match: Randy Orton vs. John Morrison
-
Money In the Bank qualifying match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler
-
Money In the Bank qualifying match: Asuka and Naomi vs. Eva Marie and Doudrop
