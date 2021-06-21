WWE Hall Of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff In Poor Health

WWE Hall Of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff appears not to be in good health right now following the release of a video by his son Troy Orndorff

The video shows his father in a weak and somewhat confused state.

Orndorff was diagnosed with cancer in 2011 which he overcame. He was part of a class-action lawsuit against WWE that alleged that wrestlers suffered "long-term neurological injuries" from their time in the company. That lawsuit was dismissed in 2018

We send out our thoughts to Orndorff and his family and wish him all the very best.