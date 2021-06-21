Update On Aleister Black - AEW Bound?

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, during the mailbag question section, Dave Meltzer was asked about Tommy End (Aleister Black) possibly coming back to WWE.

It has recently been reportedly some in WWE feel Black being released wasn't the right move, and much like Joe he there are those trying to get him back.

Meltzer revealed that while nothing is official he expects End will sign with AEW.

"I have heard a few days ago to expect Tommy End (Aleister Black) to be in AEW."

Aleister Black offers another dark lesson to the WWE Universe: SmackDown, May 21, 2021