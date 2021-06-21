WWE Has Reportedly Decided On Edge's Opponent For SummerSlam 2021

As previously reported, Edge is expected to return for WWE SummerSlam 2021.

It now has been revealed his rumored opponent for the biggest show of the summer which will take place on August 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada.

Insider source @WrestleVotes noted the following on Twitter:

"Along w/ Roman Reigns vs John Cena for SummerSlam, WWE is planning on stacking the SmackDown side with another major matchup. Source says idea as of now is for a Seth Rollins vs Edge first time ever match."