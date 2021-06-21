Drew McIntyre Reacts To Hell In A Cell Loss, Shows Off Battle Wounds (Photos)

Drew McIntyre lost to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in the main event of WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 which now means he can longer challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is champion.

McIntyre reacted to his loss on social media with the following comment:

"It’s been a wild ride. I’ve always wanted to make all of you proud, and I hoped that you would get the chance to see me live and in person as WWE Champion. Looks like that dream is on hold for awhile. Thanks for all your support."