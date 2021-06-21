Kevin Owens Is Seemingly Taking Time Off From WWE
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 21, 2021
As seen during Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center, Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens in a singles match.
On Monday morning, Owens took to Twitter with a tweet that suggests that he’s taking time off from WWE. He tweeted:
“I fought like hell. Now, I need a little break. I’ll be back soon. Thank you, guys.”
