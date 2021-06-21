AEW Announce Host Location For Premiere Episode Of Rampage

Pittsburgh get ready the #SteelCity is in for a double dose of #AEW when we return to the @Petersen_Events for two LIVE broadcasts Wed, Aug 11 - #AEWDynamite Fri, Aug 13 - @AEWRampage Premiere Tix for both go on-sale THIS FRIDAY, June 25- 10am Eastern 🎫- https://t.co/FIJvZ7jcer pic.twitter.com/qhqGzWLtfd

Tickets for both events go on sale this Friday.

The company revealed Pittsburgh, PA, at the Petersen Events Center on August 11, 2021 for AEW Dynamite and August 13, 2021, for Rampage.

All Elite Wrestling has announced the host location for the premiere episode of Rampage, their new upcoming weekly TV show that will air on TNT.

