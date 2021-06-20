WWE Hell In A Cell 2021: Rhea Ripley Retains RAW Women’s Title

A resourceful move by @RheaRipley_WWE as she gets disqualified to RETAIN her #WWERaw #WomensTitle ! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/qwaRdO2Zzd

LOOK OUT. @RheaRIpley_WWE is risking it ALL to hold onto that #WWERaw #WomensTitle ! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/xOlBMGcY6j

It's a back-and-forth battle as @RheaRipley_WWE and @MsCharlotteWWE battle for the #WWERaw Women's Title at WWE #HIAC ! pic.twitter.com/BEdvb8zqe9

Her blood type is gold. 🗣 @WWEGraves @MsCharlotteWWE looks for championship No. 1️⃣4️⃣ RIGHT NOW LIVE at #HIAC ! pic.twitter.com/ZU2Z90wGuA

There can only be one at the TOP of #WWERaw 's Women's division, and we're about to find out exactly who it will be. #TheNightmare @RheaRipley_WWE defends against #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE NEXT!

Charlotte Flair defeated Ripley by disqualification after Ripley used the announcer’s desk top as a weapon to intentionally get DQ’d.

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair took place with the Raw Women’s Title on the line in Ripley’s latest title defense at Hell in a Cell.

WWE Hell In A Cell 2021: Bobby Lashley Retains WWE Title In The Cell

The third match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre with the WWE Title on the line took place at Hell in a Cell. Lashley was able to outsmart McIntyre with an assist from MVP to roll up McIntyre [...] Jun 20 - The third match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre with the WWE Title on the line took place at Hell in a Cell. Lashley was able to outsmart McIntyre with an assist from MVP to roll up McIntyre [...]

WWE Hell In A Cell 2021: Sami Zayn Wins Grudge Match Against Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn faced off at the Hell in a Cell. For the first time this year, Sami Zayn won a singles match. The match saw him get the pinfall after getting busted open in the mouth [...] Jun 20 - Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn faced off at the Hell in a Cell. For the first time this year, Sami Zayn won a singles match. The match saw him get the pinfall after getting busted open in the mouth [...]

WWE Hell In A Cell 2021: Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler Result

Alexa Bliss and Shayna Baszler faced off at the WWE Hell in a Cell. Alexa Bliss went full mind control on Nia Jax with crazy games. Bliss defeated Shayna Baszler in the match, which saw the Twisted O[...] Jun 20 - Alexa Bliss and Shayna Baszler faced off at the WWE Hell in a Cell. Alexa Bliss went full mind control on Nia Jax with crazy games. Bliss defeated Shayna Baszler in the match, which saw the Twisted O[...]

WWE Hell In A Cell 2021: Seth Rollins Surprises Cesaro With Win

In the second main card match of the night, Cesaro took on Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell. Cesaro had Seth Rollins right where he wanted him, but Rollins caught him with a surprise. Rollins[...] Jun 20 - In the second main card match of the night, Cesaro took on Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell. Cesaro had Seth Rollins right where he wanted him, but Rollins caught him with a surprise. Rollins[...]

WWE Hell In A Cell 2021: Bianca Belair Defeats Bayley Inside The Cell

Bianca Belair defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley inside Hell In A Cell. Belair defeated Bayley inside the Cell to open the main show and retain her championship. Belair&[...] Jun 20 - Bianca Belair defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley inside Hell In A Cell. Belair defeated Bayley inside the Cell to open the main show and retain her championship. Belair&[...]

WWE Hell In A Cell 2021: Mandy Rose vs. Natalya - Kickoff Show Result

Natalya and Mandy Rose went up against each other on the Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show, and the co-Women’s Tag Team Champion got the win. Natalya defeated Rose on the pre-show. We are set for AC[...] Jun 20 - Natalya and Mandy Rose went up against each other on the Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show, and the co-Women’s Tag Team Champion got the win. Natalya defeated Rose on the pre-show. We are set for AC[...]

Police Called To An Event Featuring AEW Star Joey Janela

The main event of the recent GCW Outlaw Mudshow got so violent that the cops were called to the show. The event which took place in Laramine, WY yesterday saw Nick Gage defend his GCW World Champions[...] Jun 20 - The main event of the recent GCW Outlaw Mudshow got so violent that the cops were called to the show. The event which took place in Laramine, WY yesterday saw Nick Gage defend his GCW World Champions[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Be in Next Years Royal Rumble

ECW original D-Von Dudley, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the iconic tag-team The Dudley Boys, has spoken on his Table Talk podcast that he would love to be a part of the 2022[...] Jun 20 - ECW original D-Von Dudley, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the iconic tag-team The Dudley Boys, has spoken on his Table Talk podcast that he would love to be a part of the 2022[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Stars Get Engaged

Some good news! Jessicka Havok and Sami Callihan are now engaged to be married. Havok revealed the news on Instagram. "So, I just ended a live stream of the Mothman statue at the Mothman muse[...] Jun 20 - Some good news! Jessicka Havok and Sami Callihan are now engaged to be married. Havok revealed the news on Instagram. "So, I just ended a live stream of the Mothman statue at the Mothman muse[...]

The IIconics Seemingly Have A New Ring Name

Following their recent WWE release, Jessica McKay (Billie Kay) and Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) have filed to trademark “THE IINSPIRATION” as their new ring name. Trademarks for the phrase w[...] Jun 20 - Following their recent WWE release, Jessica McKay (Billie Kay) and Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) have filed to trademark “THE IINSPIRATION” as their new ring name. Trademarks for the phrase w[...]

Tony Khan Reveals Why AEW Opted Against A ThunderDome Setup

During an interview with UPI, AEW President Tony Khan explained why he didn’t want virtual arena, like the WWE Thunderdome for AEW during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead the company opted for Dai[...] Jun 20 - During an interview with UPI, AEW President Tony Khan explained why he didn’t want virtual arena, like the WWE Thunderdome for AEW during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead the company opted for Dai[...]

Brock Lesnar Reportedly In Talk With WWE

New news has come to light on Brock Lesnar returning to WWE television. On the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast host Andrew Zarian noted on Twitter that Lesnar’s return is happening soon, this com[...] Jun 20 - New news has come to light on Brock Lesnar returning to WWE television. On the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast host Andrew Zarian noted on Twitter that Lesnar’s return is happening soon, this com[...]

AEW's The Butcher Saved A Drowning Chipmunk

AEW's The Butcher revealed earlier today that he saved a chipmunk from drowning. He posted the following on Twitter: <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I saved a dro[...] Jun 20 - AEW's The Butcher revealed earlier today that he saved a chipmunk from drowning. He posted the following on Twitter: <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I saved a dro[...]

Lars Sullivan Begins Boxing Career

Lars Sullivan has a very brief spell in the WWE and was looking like he would have a big career ahead of him in the company. His WWE tenure didn't last long, however, and he was eventually released in[...] Jun 20 - Lars Sullivan has a very brief spell in the WWE and was looking like he would have a big career ahead of him in the company. His WWE tenure didn't last long, however, and he was eventually released in[...]

Final Card For WWE Hell In A Cell 2021

WWE Hell In A Cell is set to take place tonight from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida at 7 pm EST on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network in the rest of the world. Here's the fina[...] Jun 20 - WWE Hell In A Cell is set to take place tonight from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida at 7 pm EST on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network in the rest of the world. Here's the fina[...]

FOX Also Isn't Happy With WWE

We reported yesterday that USA Network, owned by NBCUniversal was 'very unhappy' over WWE’s decision to move Rey Mysterio vs Roman Reigns off the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view and instead air it o[...] Jun 19 - We reported yesterday that USA Network, owned by NBCUniversal was 'very unhappy' over WWE’s decision to move Rey Mysterio vs Roman Reigns off the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view and instead air it o[...]

Friday's SmackDown Viewership Up Again For Hell In A Cell Match

Friday Night SmackDown viewership has been on the up in recent weeks, and that trend continued for last night’s episode which featured a Hell in a Cell main event. The 2-hour broadcast on FOX a[...] Jun 19 - Friday Night SmackDown viewership has been on the up in recent weeks, and that trend continued for last night’s episode which featured a Hell in a Cell main event. The 2-hour broadcast on FOX a[...]

The First Ever TNA Show Took Place 19 Years Ago Today

Can you believe it's almost been two decades since the very first TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) event! The very first event took place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. IMPACT wrestling tw[...] Jun 19 - Can you believe it's almost been two decades since the very first TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) event! The very first event took place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. IMPACT wrestling tw[...]

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Very Close To A Full Sell Out

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that SummerSlam 2021 is very close to being a complete sell-out of tickets. Meltzer estimated ticket sales for the event are somewhere be[...] Jun 19 - On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that SummerSlam 2021 is very close to being a complete sell-out of tickets. Meltzer estimated ticket sales for the event are somewhere be[...]

WWE Files For New Roman Reigns Related Trademark

WWE has filed to trademark a Roman Reigns related phrase. WWE has filed to trademark “HEAD OF THE TABLE” with United States Patent and Trademark office (USPTO). The following description[...] Jun 19 - WWE has filed to trademark a Roman Reigns related phrase. WWE has filed to trademark “HEAD OF THE TABLE” with United States Patent and Trademark office (USPTO). The following description[...]

AEW Star Applies To Trademark Ring Name

For AEW women's champion Nyla Rose recently applied to trademark her own name as well as her nickname, "The Native Beast," with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Rose made the filing on [...] Jun 19 - For AEW women's champion Nyla Rose recently applied to trademark her own name as well as her nickname, "The Native Beast," with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Rose made the filing on [...]

Trish Stratus Speaks Out On The 'Diva' Term In WWE, 'I Refused To Say It'

During a recent interview with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, former multi-time WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus discussed her thoughts on the label Diva and why she felt it never fit [...] Jun 19 - During a recent interview with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, former multi-time WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus discussed her thoughts on the label Diva and why she felt it never fit [...]

Date Possibly Revealed For Bray Wyatt's Return To WWE Television

Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE television since the Raw after WrestleMania in April, but new information seems to indicate when he will be back on our screens. Wyatt is currently being advertised[...] Jun 19 - Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE television since the Raw after WrestleMania in April, but new information seems to indicate when he will be back on our screens. Wyatt is currently being advertised[...]