WWE Hell In A Cell 2021: Seth Rollins Surprises Cesaro With Win
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 20, 2021
In the second main card match of the night, Cesaro took on Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell.
Cesaro had Seth Rollins right where he wanted him, but Rollins caught him with a surprise. Rollins rolled up Cesaro as the Swedish strongman was working over his enemy’s arm, getting a pinfall victory out of nowhere!
This is Cesaro’s second PPV loss in a row, as he lost to Universal Champion Roman Reigns last month at WrestleMania Backlash.
Forever plotting…
#HIAC @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/CUx1HRF7Uo
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse)
June 21, 2021
