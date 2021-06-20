SHARPSHOOTER = VICTORY. @NatbyNature gets the win over @WWE_MandyRose LIVE on #HIAC Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/T8Wxt4sBE7

Same energy right now for @WWE_MandyRose & @DanaBrookeWWE . #HIAC pic.twitter.com/6hRZXR4jQA

The champs are in the house. 🏆🏆 #HIAC @NatbyNature @TaminaSnuka pic.twitter.com/2b4uh1e9pb

We are set for ACTION on @WWE #HIAC Kickoff as @WWE_MandyRose gets set to take on @NatbyNature !

Natalya and Mandy Rose went up against each other on the Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show, and the co-Women’s Tag Team Champion got the win.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Hell In A Cell 2021: Seth Rollins Surprises Cesaro With Win

In the second main card match of the night, Cesaro took on Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell. Cesaro had Seth Rollins right where he wanted hi[...] Jun 20 - In the second main card match of the night, Cesaro took on Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell. Cesaro had Seth Rollins right where he wanted hi[...]

WWE Hell In A Cell 2021: Bianca Belair Defeats Bayley Inside The Cell

Bianca Belair defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley inside Hell In A Cell. Belair defeated Bayley inside the Cell to open the mai[...] Jun 20 - Bianca Belair defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley inside Hell In A Cell. Belair defeated Bayley inside the Cell to open the mai[...]

WWE Hell In A Cell 2021: Mandy Rose vs. Natalya - Kickoff Show Result

Natalya and Mandy Rose went up against each other on the Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show, and the co-Women’s Tag Team Champion got the win. Natalya[...] Jun 20 - Natalya and Mandy Rose went up against each other on the Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show, and the co-Women’s Tag Team Champion got the win. Natalya[...]

Police Called To An Event Featuring AEW Star Joey Janela

The main event of the recent GCW Outlaw Mudshow got so violent that the cops were called to the show. The event which took place in Laramine, WY yest[...] Jun 20 - The main event of the recent GCW Outlaw Mudshow got so violent that the cops were called to the show. The event which took place in Laramine, WY yest[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Be in Next Years Royal Rumble

ECW original D-Von Dudley, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the iconic tag-team The Dudley Boys, has spoken on his Table Talk p[...] Jun 20 - ECW original D-Von Dudley, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the iconic tag-team The Dudley Boys, has spoken on his Table Talk p[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Stars Get Engaged

Some good news! Jessicka Havok and Sami Callihan are now engaged to be married. Havok revealed the news on Instagram. "So, I just ended a liv[...] Jun 20 - Some good news! Jessicka Havok and Sami Callihan are now engaged to be married. Havok revealed the news on Instagram. "So, I just ended a liv[...]

The IIconics Seemingly Have A New Ring Name

Following their recent WWE release, Jessica McKay (Billie Kay) and Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) have filed to trademark “THE IINSPIRATION” as[...] Jun 20 - Following their recent WWE release, Jessica McKay (Billie Kay) and Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) have filed to trademark “THE IINSPIRATION” as[...]

Tony Khan Reveals Why AEW Opted Against A ThunderDome Setup

During an interview with UPI, AEW President Tony Khan explained why he didn’t want virtual arena, like the WWE Thunderdome for AEW during the CO[...] Jun 20 - During an interview with UPI, AEW President Tony Khan explained why he didn’t want virtual arena, like the WWE Thunderdome for AEW during the CO[...]

Brock Lesnar Reportedly In Talk With WWE

New news has come to light on Brock Lesnar returning to WWE television. On the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast host Andrew Zarian noted on Twitter that[...] Jun 20 - New news has come to light on Brock Lesnar returning to WWE television. On the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast host Andrew Zarian noted on Twitter that[...]

AEW's The Butcher Saved A Drowning Chipmunk

AEW's The Butcher revealed earlier today that he saved a chipmunk from drowning. He posted the following on Twitter: <blockquote class="twitter-tw[...] Jun 20 - AEW's The Butcher revealed earlier today that he saved a chipmunk from drowning. He posted the following on Twitter: <blockquote class="twitter-tw[...]

Lars Sullivan Begins Boxing Career

Lars Sullivan has a very brief spell in the WWE and was looking like he would have a big career ahead of him in the company. His WWE tenure didn't las[...] Jun 20 - Lars Sullivan has a very brief spell in the WWE and was looking like he would have a big career ahead of him in the company. His WWE tenure didn't las[...]

Final Card For WWE Hell In A Cell 2021

WWE Hell In A Cell is set to take place tonight from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida at 7 pm EST on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE[...] Jun 20 - WWE Hell In A Cell is set to take place tonight from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida at 7 pm EST on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE[...]

FOX Also Isn't Happy With WWE

We reported yesterday that USA Network, owned by NBCUniversal was 'very unhappy' over WWE’s decision to move Rey Mysterio vs Roman Reigns off th[...] Jun 19 - We reported yesterday that USA Network, owned by NBCUniversal was 'very unhappy' over WWE’s decision to move Rey Mysterio vs Roman Reigns off th[...]

Friday's SmackDown Viewership Up Again For Hell In A Cell Match

Friday Night SmackDown viewership has been on the up in recent weeks, and that trend continued for last night’s episode which featured a Hell in[...] Jun 19 - Friday Night SmackDown viewership has been on the up in recent weeks, and that trend continued for last night’s episode which featured a Hell in[...]

The First Ever TNA Show Took Place 19 Years Ago Today

Can you believe it's almost been two decades since the very first TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) event! The very first event took place at the Von Braun [...] Jun 19 - Can you believe it's almost been two decades since the very first TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) event! The very first event took place at the Von Braun [...]

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Very Close To A Full Sell Out

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that SummerSlam 2021 is very close to being a complete sell-out of tickets. Meltzer est[...] Jun 19 - On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that SummerSlam 2021 is very close to being a complete sell-out of tickets. Meltzer est[...]

WWE Files For New Roman Reigns Related Trademark

WWE has filed to trademark a Roman Reigns related phrase. WWE has filed to trademark “HEAD OF THE TABLE” with United States Patent and Tr[...] Jun 19 - WWE has filed to trademark a Roman Reigns related phrase. WWE has filed to trademark “HEAD OF THE TABLE” with United States Patent and Tr[...]

AEW Star Applies To Trademark Ring Name

For AEW women's champion Nyla Rose recently applied to trademark her own name as well as her nickname, "The Native Beast," with the United States Pate[...] Jun 19 - For AEW women's champion Nyla Rose recently applied to trademark her own name as well as her nickname, "The Native Beast," with the United States Pate[...]

Trish Stratus Speaks Out On The 'Diva' Term In WWE, 'I Refused To Say It'

During a recent interview with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, former multi-time WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus discussed her thought[...] Jun 19 - During a recent interview with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, former multi-time WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus discussed her thought[...]

Date Possibly Revealed For Bray Wyatt's Return To WWE Television

Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE television since the Raw after WrestleMania in April, but new information seems to indicate when he will be back on[...] Jun 19 - Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE television since the Raw after WrestleMania in April, but new information seems to indicate when he will be back on[...]

WATCH: The First Teasers For AEW Rampage, Logo Revealed

During Friday AEW Dynamite on TNT, the company aired the first teaser videos for AEW Rampage, the new upcoming show. AEW Rampage is expected to be a [...] Jun 19 - During Friday AEW Dynamite on TNT, the company aired the first teaser videos for AEW Rampage, the new upcoming show. AEW Rampage is expected to be a [...]

New Matches Announced For Next Two Weeks of AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced matches for the next couple of weeks of AEW Dynamite, including a TNT Championship match. The updated card below: SATURDAY N[...] Jun 19 - AEW has announced matches for the next couple of weeks of AEW Dynamite, including a TNT Championship match. The updated card below: SATURDAY N[...]

Replacement Match Revealed For Sunday's WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View

On Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Commander Azeez and Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens, following the bout there was a post-match attack that left Owens[...] Jun 19 - On Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Commander Azeez and Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens, following the bout there was a post-match attack that left Owens[...]

Big Name Spotted At WWE Performance Center This Week

Former WWE Raw and Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch was reportedly in attendance at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week, according to P[...] Jun 18 - Former WWE Raw and Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch was reportedly in attendance at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week, according to P[...]