WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Be in Next Years Royal Rumble

ECW original D-Von Dudley, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the iconic tag-team The Dudley Boys, has spoken on his Table Talk podcast that he would love to be a part of the 2022 Royal Rumble, as long as he is medically cleared, saying the following:

“I would love to but then I heard all of the hurdles that I gotta jump [through], just to go to medical to get me there. I’m just like, ‘Eh.’ It’s not the point that I’m fine, it’s the point that they [WWE] gotta think that I’m fine. It’s not me. I’ll go in there tonight but I gotta get them to believe that I’m okay to go in there and do it. I can’t pass out. I can see them now, they try to get me to do a stress test and all of a sudden I pass out, I just pass out. They would say, ‘Oh, well you know, D-Von, he didn’t make it. He passed out.’ Listen, I didn’t have to have the stroke. I would have passed out before the stroke [if] had they had me do a stress test. I don’t know about that [being in the 2022 Royal Rumble match], I would love to. We’ll see what happens. We still have a few months to go so we’ll see.”

D-Von now works as a producer for WWE but it would be great for his fans to see him in the ring and get the send-off he deserves.