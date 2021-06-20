Tony Khan Reveals Why AEW Opted Against A ThunderDome Setup

During an interview with UPI, AEW President Tony Khan explained why he didn’t want virtual arena, like the WWE Thunderdome for AEW during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead the company opted for Daily’s Place being an open-air stadium.

"I didn’t want to have a video wall, and I pushed back when I got pushed to do a video wall. It was a fine idea and WWE did it, but it wasn’t what I wanted to do. I respect it, it’s good and it’s economical, but I wanted to continue to find a way to do the shows for the fans every week. And the fans at Daily’s Place supported us. We built like a wrestling territory having a weekly audience. I’m really proud of that. The fans at Daily’s Place supported us. We built like a wrestling territory having a weekly audience. I’m really proud of that."