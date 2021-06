Brock Lesnar Reportedly In Talk With WWE

Brock was always set to return when things go back to “normal”. just a matter of when that’s the story. 😝 https://t.co/LDdkyEqZst

WWE wants an "all hands on deck" approach to SummerSlam, so it wouldn't be surprising if Lesnar was at the event.

There had been some speculation Lesnar would return to take on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley but that isn't the plan right now.

Zarian noted that WWE originally wanted Lesnar as a lock for SummerSlam but they decided on John Cena for the main event.

On the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast host Andrew Zarian noted on Twitter that Lesnar’s return is happening soon, this comes after a recent report from Fightful revealed Lesnar and WWE are in talks.

New news has come to light on Brock Lesnar returning to WWE television.

» More News From This Feed

Police Called To An Event Featuring AEW Star Joey Janela

The main event of the recent GCW Outlaw Mudshow got so violent that the cops were called to the show. The event which took place in Laramine, WY yesterday saw Nick Gage defend his GCW World Champions[...] Jun 20 - The main event of the recent GCW Outlaw Mudshow got so violent that the cops were called to the show. The event which took place in Laramine, WY yesterday saw Nick Gage defend his GCW World Champions[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Be in Next Years Royal Rumble

ECW original D-Von Dudley, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the iconic tag-team The Dudley Boys, has spoken on his Table Talk podcast that he would love to be a part of the 2022[...] Jun 20 - ECW original D-Von Dudley, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the iconic tag-team The Dudley Boys, has spoken on his Table Talk podcast that he would love to be a part of the 2022[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Stars Get Engaged

Some good news! Jessicka Havok and Sami Callihan are now engaged to be married. Havok revealed the news on Instagram. "So, I just ended a live stream of the Mothman statue at the Mothman muse[...] Jun 20 - Some good news! Jessicka Havok and Sami Callihan are now engaged to be married. Havok revealed the news on Instagram. "So, I just ended a live stream of the Mothman statue at the Mothman muse[...]

The IIconics Seemingly Have A New Ring Name

Following their recent WWE release, Jessica McKay (Billie Kay) and Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) have filed to trademark “THE IINSPIRATION” as their new ring name. Trademarks for the phrase w[...] Jun 20 - Following their recent WWE release, Jessica McKay (Billie Kay) and Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) have filed to trademark “THE IINSPIRATION” as their new ring name. Trademarks for the phrase w[...]

Tony Khan Reveals Why AEW Opted Against A ThunderDome Setup

During an interview with UPI, AEW President Tony Khan explained why he didn’t want virtual arena, like the WWE Thunderdome for AEW during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead the company opted for Dai[...] Jun 20 - During an interview with UPI, AEW President Tony Khan explained why he didn’t want virtual arena, like the WWE Thunderdome for AEW during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead the company opted for Dai[...]

Brock Lesnar Reportedly In Talk With WWE

New news has come to light on Brock Lesnar returning to WWE television. On the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast host Andrew Zarian noted on Twitter that Lesnar’s return is happening soon, this com[...] Jun 20 - New news has come to light on Brock Lesnar returning to WWE television. On the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast host Andrew Zarian noted on Twitter that Lesnar’s return is happening soon, this com[...]

AEW's The Butcher Saved A Drowning Chipmunk

AEW's The Butcher revealed earlier today that he saved a chipmunk from drowning. He posted the following on Twitter: <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I saved a dro[...] Jun 20 - AEW's The Butcher revealed earlier today that he saved a chipmunk from drowning. He posted the following on Twitter: <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I saved a dro[...]

Lars Sullivan Begins Boxing Career

Lars Sullivan has a very brief spell in the WWE and was looking like he would have a big career ahead of him in the company. His WWE tenure didn't last long, however, and he was eventually released in[...] Jun 20 - Lars Sullivan has a very brief spell in the WWE and was looking like he would have a big career ahead of him in the company. His WWE tenure didn't last long, however, and he was eventually released in[...]

Final Card For WWE Hell In A Cell 2021

WWE Hell In A Cell is set to take place tonight from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida at 7 pm EST on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network in the rest of the world. Here's the fina[...] Jun 20 - WWE Hell In A Cell is set to take place tonight from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida at 7 pm EST on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network in the rest of the world. Here's the fina[...]

FOX Also Isn't Happy With WWE

We reported yesterday that USA Network, owned by NBCUniversal was 'very unhappy' over WWE’s decision to move Rey Mysterio vs Roman Reigns off the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view and instead air it o[...] Jun 19 - We reported yesterday that USA Network, owned by NBCUniversal was 'very unhappy' over WWE’s decision to move Rey Mysterio vs Roman Reigns off the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view and instead air it o[...]

Friday's SmackDown Viewership Up Again For Hell In A Cell Match

Friday Night SmackDown viewership has been on the up in recent weeks, and that trend continued for last night’s episode which featured a Hell in a Cell main event. The 2-hour broadcast on FOX a[...] Jun 19 - Friday Night SmackDown viewership has been on the up in recent weeks, and that trend continued for last night’s episode which featured a Hell in a Cell main event. The 2-hour broadcast on FOX a[...]

The First Ever TNA Show Took Place 19 Years Ago Today

Can you believe it's almost been two decades since the very first TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) event! The very first event took place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. IMPACT wrestling tw[...] Jun 19 - Can you believe it's almost been two decades since the very first TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) event! The very first event took place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. IMPACT wrestling tw[...]

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Very Close To A Full Sell Out

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that SummerSlam 2021 is very close to being a complete sell-out of tickets. Meltzer estimated ticket sales for the event are somewhere be[...] Jun 19 - On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that SummerSlam 2021 is very close to being a complete sell-out of tickets. Meltzer estimated ticket sales for the event are somewhere be[...]

WWE Files For New Roman Reigns Related Trademark

WWE has filed to trademark a Roman Reigns related phrase. WWE has filed to trademark “HEAD OF THE TABLE” with United States Patent and Trademark office (USPTO). The following description[...] Jun 19 - WWE has filed to trademark a Roman Reigns related phrase. WWE has filed to trademark “HEAD OF THE TABLE” with United States Patent and Trademark office (USPTO). The following description[...]

AEW Star Applies To Trademark Ring Name

For AEW women's champion Nyla Rose recently applied to trademark her own name as well as her nickname, "The Native Beast," with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Rose made the filing on [...] Jun 19 - For AEW women's champion Nyla Rose recently applied to trademark her own name as well as her nickname, "The Native Beast," with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Rose made the filing on [...]

Trish Stratus Speaks Out On The 'Diva' Term In WWE, 'I Refused To Say It'

During a recent interview with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, former multi-time WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus discussed her thoughts on the label Diva and why she felt it never fit [...] Jun 19 - During a recent interview with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, former multi-time WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus discussed her thoughts on the label Diva and why she felt it never fit [...]

Date Possibly Revealed For Bray Wyatt's Return To WWE Television

Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE television since the Raw after WrestleMania in April, but new information seems to indicate when he will be back on our screens. Wyatt is currently being advertised[...] Jun 19 - Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE television since the Raw after WrestleMania in April, but new information seems to indicate when he will be back on our screens. Wyatt is currently being advertised[...]

WATCH: The First Teasers For AEW Rampage, Logo Revealed

During Friday AEW Dynamite on TNT, the company aired the first teaser videos for AEW Rampage, the new upcoming show. AEW Rampage is expected to be a one-hour broadcast, which will be debuting on TNT [...] Jun 19 - During Friday AEW Dynamite on TNT, the company aired the first teaser videos for AEW Rampage, the new upcoming show. AEW Rampage is expected to be a one-hour broadcast, which will be debuting on TNT [...]

New Matches Announced For Next Two Weeks of AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced matches for the next couple of weeks of AEW Dynamite, including a TNT Championship match. The updated card below: SATURDAY NIGHT DYNAMITE - 6/26- AEW World Championship[...] Jun 19 - AEW has announced matches for the next couple of weeks of AEW Dynamite, including a TNT Championship match. The updated card below: SATURDAY NIGHT DYNAMITE - 6/26- AEW World Championship[...]

Replacement Match Revealed For Sunday's WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View

On Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Commander Azeez and Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens, following the bout there was a post-match attack that left Owens laid out in the ring. Zayn then gloated that he [...] Jun 19 - On Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Commander Azeez and Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens, following the bout there was a post-match attack that left Owens laid out in the ring. Zayn then gloated that he [...]

Big Name Spotted At WWE Performance Center This Week

Former WWE Raw and Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch was reportedly in attendance at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week, according to PWInsider. She was there ahead of her return to th[...] Jun 18 - Former WWE Raw and Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch was reportedly in attendance at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week, according to PWInsider. She was there ahead of her return to th[...]

Three Big NXT Names Backstage At Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Some big names from WWE NXT are backstage at tonight's SmackDown. PWInsider is reporting WWE NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed, Karrion Kross and Scarlett are in attendance for tonight's Smack[...] Jun 18 - Some big names from WWE NXT are backstage at tonight's SmackDown. PWInsider is reporting WWE NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed, Karrion Kross and Scarlett are in attendance for tonight's Smack[...]

WWE RAW Roulette Returning Soon?

WWE RAW Roulette looks set to return in 2021. We recently reported that WWE is considering themed shows for later this year and running into 2022, with specials like Old School RAW, King of the Ring,[...] Jun 18 - WWE RAW Roulette looks set to return in 2021. We recently reported that WWE is considering themed shows for later this year and running into 2022, with specials like Old School RAW, King of the Ring,[...]

Type Of Talent WWE Wants To Hire At Upcoming Tryouts In Las Vegas

As previously reported, WWE will hold talent tryouts during the week of SummerSlam in Las Vegas. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting on some of the criteria WWE is looking for [...] Jun 18 - As previously reported, WWE will hold talent tryouts during the week of SummerSlam in Las Vegas. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting on some of the criteria WWE is looking for [...]