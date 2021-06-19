Friday's SmackDown Viewership Up Again For Hell In A Cell Match

Friday Night SmackDown viewership has been on the up in recent weeks, and that trend continued for last night’s episode which featured a Hell in a Cell main event.

The 2-hour broadcast on FOX averaged 1.928 million viewers across both hours (1.926 million in hour one vs. 1.930 million in hour two), up on last week.

The rating in the key 18-49 year old demographic came in at 0.5 for both hours.

The big match of the night with the Universal championship Hell in a Cell match between Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio which was moved from Sunday’s pay-per-view.