Can you believe it's almost been two decades since the very first TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) event!

The very first event took place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. IMPACT wrestling tweeted the following, "The first-ever TNA show took place 19 years ago today. We are forever grateful for any support you’ve given us through the years — whether you’ve watched one show or been with us for all 19 years. Thank you."

The big news out of that event was Ken Shamrock defeating Malice to win the vacant NWA World Heavyweight Championship in the main event.

Watch the full show below.

Celebrate IMPACT Wrestling's 19th birthday by returning to its very first anniversary! From the storied Asylum in Nashville, TN, and featuring legends like Sting, AJ Styles, Jerry Lynn, AMW, Triple X, Chris Sabin, Perry Saturn and more!