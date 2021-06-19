AEW Star Applies To Trademark Ring Name

For AEW women's champion Nyla Rose recently applied to trademark her own name as well as her nickname, "The Native Beast," with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Rose made the filing on June 18, 2021 with the use for the trademark listed below:

“Hats; Pants; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information.”

Nyla Rose | AEW Unrestricted Podcast



