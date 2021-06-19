New Matches Announced For Next Two Weeks of AEW Dynamite

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

AEW DYNAMITE - 6/30 - TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Brian Pillman Jr. - Sammy Guevara vs. MJF - Britt Baker & Rebel vs. Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero

AEW has announced matches for the next couple of weeks of AEW Dynamite, including a TNT Championship match.

AEW Star Applies To Trademark Ring Name

For AEW women's champion Nyla Rose recently applied to trademark her own name as well as her nickname, "The Native Beast," with the United States Pate[...] Jun 19 - For AEW women's champion Nyla Rose recently applied to trademark her own name as well as her nickname, "The Native Beast," with the United States Pate[...]

Trish Stratus Speaks Out On The 'Diva' Term In WWE, 'I Refused To Say It'

During a recent interview with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, former multi-time WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus discussed her thought[...] Jun 19 - During a recent interview with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, former multi-time WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus discussed her thought[...]

Date Possibly Revealed For Bray Wyatt's Return To WWE Television

Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE television since the Raw after WrestleMania in April, but new information seems to indicate when he will be back on[...] Jun 19 - Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE television since the Raw after WrestleMania in April, but new information seems to indicate when he will be back on[...]

WATCH: The First Teasers For AEW Rampage, Logo Revealed

During Friday AEW Dynamite on TNT, the company aired the first teaser videos for AEW Rampage, the new upcoming show. AEW Rampage is expected to be a [...] Jun 19 - During Friday AEW Dynamite on TNT, the company aired the first teaser videos for AEW Rampage, the new upcoming show. AEW Rampage is expected to be a [...]

Replacement Match Revealed For Sunday's WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View

On Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Commander Azeez and Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens, following the bout there was a post-match attack that left Owens[...] Jun 19 - On Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Commander Azeez and Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens, following the bout there was a post-match attack that left Owens[...]

Big Name Spotted At WWE Performance Center This Week

Former WWE Raw and Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch was reportedly in attendance at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week, according to P[...] Jun 18 - Former WWE Raw and Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch was reportedly in attendance at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week, according to P[...]

Three Big NXT Names Backstage At Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Some big names from WWE NXT are backstage at tonight's SmackDown. PWInsider is reporting WWE NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed, Karrion Kross [...] Jun 18 - Some big names from WWE NXT are backstage at tonight's SmackDown. PWInsider is reporting WWE NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed, Karrion Kross [...]

WWE RAW Roulette Returning Soon?

WWE RAW Roulette looks set to return in 2021. We recently reported that WWE is considering themed shows for later this year and running into 2022, wi[...] Jun 18 - WWE RAW Roulette looks set to return in 2021. We recently reported that WWE is considering themed shows for later this year and running into 2022, wi[...]

Type Of Talent WWE Wants To Hire At Upcoming Tryouts In Las Vegas

As previously reported, WWE will hold talent tryouts during the week of SummerSlam in Las Vegas. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is rep[...] Jun 18 - As previously reported, WWE will hold talent tryouts during the week of SummerSlam in Las Vegas. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is rep[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

Below is the announced card for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. MMA Rules Cage FightJake Hager vs. Wardlow Handicap MatchDarby Allin vs. Scorpi[...] Jun 18 - Below is the announced card for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. MMA Rules Cage FightJake Hager vs. Wardlow Handicap MatchDarby Allin vs. Scorpi[...]

USA Network Reportedly 'Very Unhappy' With WWE

As revealed last night, WWE announced that the Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio Hell in a Cell match will be taking place on tonight’s Smackdown in[...] Jun 18 - As revealed last night, WWE announced that the Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio Hell in a Cell match will be taking place on tonight’s Smackdown in[...]

Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Issues Statement Following Prison Release

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was recently released from the Monmouth County Correctional Institution having been inside since Jul[...] Jun 18 - WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was recently released from the Monmouth County Correctional Institution having been inside since Jul[...]

The Reason Why WWE NXT Ring Entrances Are Now Shorter

In recent months you may have noticed WWE NXT ring entrances on the weekly broadcast on USA Network have been cut short. Dave Meltzer revealed in the[...] Jun 18 - In recent months you may have noticed WWE NXT ring entrances on the weekly broadcast on USA Network have been cut short. Dave Meltzer revealed in the[...]

Update On Brock Lesnar's Status With WWE

Brock Lesnar has been off WWE television for a while now and fans are heavily speculating that he will be back in time for SummerSlam with some source[...] Jun 18 - Brock Lesnar has been off WWE television for a while now and fans are heavily speculating that he will be back in time for SummerSlam with some source[...]

Cody and Brandi Rhodes Announce The Birth Of Their Daughter

Cody and Brandi Rhodes have announced the bird of their first daughter who has been named Liberty Iris Runnels. Cody announced the news on his Instag[...] Jun 18 - Cody and Brandi Rhodes have announced the bird of their first daughter who has been named Liberty Iris Runnels. Cody announced the news on his Instag[...]

Hell In A Cell Match To Take Place On Friday's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced Rey Mysterio has challenged Roman Reigns to a Hell In A Cell match on tomorrow night's SmackDown on FOX. Mysterio is out for [...] Jun 17 - WWE has announced Rey Mysterio has challenged Roman Reigns to a Hell In A Cell match on tomorrow night's SmackDown on FOX. Mysterio is out for [...]

Why WWE SummerSlam Is Being Hosted In Las Vegas

SummerSlam 2021 is coming to Las Vegas, and WWE President Nick Khan has explained why the company chose Las Vegas in a new interview on Las Vegas&rsqu[...] Jun 17 - SummerSlam 2021 is coming to Las Vegas, and WWE President Nick Khan has explained why the company chose Las Vegas in a new interview on Las Vegas&rsqu[...]

Vince McMahon Is Very High On Reginald

Vince McMahon is reportedly very high on WWE Superstar Reginald. Fightful Select reports McMahon enjoys Reginald because of his presentation, deliver[...] Jun 17 - Vince McMahon is reportedly very high on WWE Superstar Reginald. Fightful Select reports McMahon enjoys Reginald because of his presentation, deliver[...]

MJF Has Launched His Own Cryptocurrency

AEW star MJF has launched his own cryptocurrency! On Twitter, MJF claimed Bitcoin and Doge are "garbage" and explained how his currency will work. I[...] Jun 17 - AEW star MJF has launched his own cryptocurrency! On Twitter, MJF claimed Bitcoin and Doge are "garbage" and explained how his currency will work. I[...]

Some Former WWE Superstars Are Asking To Forego Contractual Non-Compete Clauses

Fightful Select is reporting that multiple recently released WWE Superstars have asked for their non-compete clauses to be nixed or cut down. Release[...] Jun 17 - Fightful Select is reporting that multiple recently released WWE Superstars have asked for their non-compete clauses to be nixed or cut down. Release[...]

Mickie James Speaks Out On Her Recent WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. Check out the highlights below: On her new role with the NWA: &ldquo[...] Jun 17 - Former WWE Superstar Mickie James was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. Check out the highlights below: On her new role with the NWA: &ldquo[...]

Big Update On WWE Introducing New Sets For RAW and SmackDown

It was reported recently that both RAW and SmackDown will receive new sets and stages when the company returns to the road in July. During an intervi[...] Jun 17 - It was reported recently that both RAW and SmackDown will receive new sets and stages when the company returns to the road in July. During an intervi[...]

WWE Considering More ‘Themed’ Live Shows

WWE is set to return to live touring in July and it appears they have some big plans to freshen up their weekly broadcasts. Insider source @WrestleVo[...] Jun 17 - WWE is set to return to live touring in July and it appears they have some big plans to freshen up their weekly broadcasts. Insider source @WrestleVo[...]