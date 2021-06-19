Replacement Match Revealed For Sunday's WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View

On Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Commander Azeez and Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens, following the bout there was a post-match attack that left Owens laid out in the ring.

Zayn then gloated that he could do the same thing to Owens again if he wanted.

Following the commercial breaks, Owen asked Zayn for a singles match, which will be the replacement match for Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio that was moved from the pay-per-view to SmackDown.

We reported earlier that WWE considered this to be a Hell in a Cell match but opted against it.