Big Name Spotted At WWE Performance Center This Week

Former WWE Raw and Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch was reportedly in attendance at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week, according to PWInsider.

She was there ahead of her return to the ring following time out to start a family. She and Seth Rollins' welcomed a daughter, Roux, in December 2020.

It is being strongly speculated that Lynch will be ready to return to the ring in time or at SummerSlam.

She was last seen on WWE programming in May 2020.