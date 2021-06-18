Type Of Talent WWE Wants To Hire At Upcoming Tryouts In Las Vegas

As previously reported, WWE will hold talent tryouts during the week of SummerSlam in Las Vegas.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting on some of the criteria WWE is looking for with regards to hiring talent.

The company reported is looking for younger wrestlers in their early 20s with 27 being the cutoff age. They are also keen on male wrestlers around 6’0″ and at least 220 pounds. WWE is also placing a

There is also a drive to hire more young African-Americans and Hispanics/Latin living in the U.S.

The company will of course consider other standout stars that do not fit this criterion.