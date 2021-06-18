TONIGHT for the First Time Ever on #AEWDynamite 10/9c on @tntdrama , #thePinnacle 's @RealWardlow will go one-on-one with #InnerCircle 's @RealJakeHager in an #MMA Rules Cage Fight! Dynamite TONIGHT at 10/9c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/P6Qd0ClcUb

Penta El Zero Miedo, Eddie Kingston and Frankie Kazarian vs. Nick Jackson and The Good Brothers

Below is the announced card for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT.

» More News From This Feed

WWE RAW Roulette Returning Soon?

WWE RAW Roulette looks set to return in 2021. We recently reported that WWE is considering themed shows for later this year and running into 2022, with specials like Old School RAW, King of the Ring,[...] Jun 18 - WWE RAW Roulette looks set to return in 2021. We recently reported that WWE is considering themed shows for later this year and running into 2022, with specials like Old School RAW, King of the Ring,[...]

Type Of Talent WWE Wants To Hire At Upcoming Tryouts In Las Vegas

As previously reported, WWE will hold talent tryouts during the week of SummerSlam in Las Vegas. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting on some of the criteria WWE is looking for [...] Jun 18 - As previously reported, WWE will hold talent tryouts during the week of SummerSlam in Las Vegas. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting on some of the criteria WWE is looking for [...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

Below is the announced card for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. MMA Rules Cage FightJake Hager vs. Wardlow Handicap MatchDarby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page Cody Rhodes and Brock Anders[...] Jun 18 - Below is the announced card for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. MMA Rules Cage FightJake Hager vs. Wardlow Handicap MatchDarby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page Cody Rhodes and Brock Anders[...]

WWE Scraps Plans For Another Hell In A Cell Match at Sunday’s Pay-Per-View

Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio for the WWE Universal Title is no longer taking place at Sunday's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view, instead, it will take place on tonight's SmackDown on FOX. Fightful Select[...] Jun 18 - Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio for the WWE Universal Title is no longer taking place at Sunday's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view, instead, it will take place on tonight's SmackDown on FOX. Fightful Select[...]

USA Network Reportedly 'Very Unhappy' With WWE

As revealed last night, WWE announced that the Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio Hell in a Cell match will be taking place on tonight’s Smackdown instead of Sunday's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. An[...] Jun 18 - As revealed last night, WWE announced that the Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio Hell in a Cell match will be taking place on tonight’s Smackdown instead of Sunday's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. An[...]

Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Issues Statement Following Prison Release

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was recently released from the Monmouth County Correctional Institution having been inside since July of 2020. She released the following state[...] Jun 18 - WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was recently released from the Monmouth County Correctional Institution having been inside since July of 2020. She released the following state[...]

The Reason Why WWE NXT Ring Entrances Are Now Shorter

In recent months you may have noticed WWE NXT ring entrances on the weekly broadcast on USA Network have been cut short. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newslett[...] Jun 18 - In recent months you may have noticed WWE NXT ring entrances on the weekly broadcast on USA Network have been cut short. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newslett[...]

Update On Brock Lesnar's Status With WWE

Brock Lesnar has been off WWE television for a while now and fans are heavily speculating that he will be back in time for SummerSlam with some sources suggesting WWE are planning Lesnar vs. WWE Champ[...] Jun 18 - Brock Lesnar has been off WWE television for a while now and fans are heavily speculating that he will be back in time for SummerSlam with some sources suggesting WWE are planning Lesnar vs. WWE Champ[...]

Cody and Brandi Rhodes Announce The Birth Of Their Daughter

Cody and Brandi Rhodes have announced the bird of their first daughter who has been named Liberty Iris Runnels. Cody announced the news on his Instagram with the following caption: "6lbs 12oz &ndash[...] Jun 18 - Cody and Brandi Rhodes have announced the bird of their first daughter who has been named Liberty Iris Runnels. Cody announced the news on his Instagram with the following caption: "6lbs 12oz &ndash[...]

Hell In A Cell Match To Take Place On Friday's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced Rey Mysterio has challenged Roman Reigns to a Hell In A Cell match on tomorrow night's SmackDown on FOX. Mysterio is out for retribution against Universal Champion Roman Reign[...] Jun 17 - WWE has announced Rey Mysterio has challenged Roman Reigns to a Hell In A Cell match on tomorrow night's SmackDown on FOX. Mysterio is out for retribution against Universal Champion Roman Reign[...]

Why WWE SummerSlam Is Being Hosted In Las Vegas

SummerSlam 2021 is coming to Las Vegas, and WWE President Nick Khan has explained why the company chose Las Vegas in a new interview on Las Vegas’ FOX 5. "We know how bad the pandemic hit Las V[...] Jun 17 - SummerSlam 2021 is coming to Las Vegas, and WWE President Nick Khan has explained why the company chose Las Vegas in a new interview on Las Vegas’ FOX 5. "We know how bad the pandemic hit Las V[...]

Vince McMahon Is Very High On Reginald

Vince McMahon is reportedly very high on WWE Superstar Reginald. Fightful Select reports McMahon enjoys Reginald because of his presentation, delivery, and skill set in the ring. Reginald is reported[...] Jun 17 - Vince McMahon is reportedly very high on WWE Superstar Reginald. Fightful Select reports McMahon enjoys Reginald because of his presentation, delivery, and skill set in the ring. Reginald is reported[...]

MJF Has Launched His Own Cryptocurrency

AEW star MJF has launched his own cryptocurrency! On Twitter, MJF claimed Bitcoin and Doge are "garbage" and explained how his currency will work. INTRODUCING THE $MJF COIN Just in case you’v[...] Jun 17 - AEW star MJF has launched his own cryptocurrency! On Twitter, MJF claimed Bitcoin and Doge are "garbage" and explained how his currency will work. INTRODUCING THE $MJF COIN Just in case you’v[...]

Some Former WWE Superstars Are Asking To Forego Contractual Non-Compete Clauses

Fightful Select is reporting that multiple recently released WWE Superstars have asked for their non-compete clauses to be nixed or cut down. Release WWE talent are generally subjected to a 90-day no[...] Jun 17 - Fightful Select is reporting that multiple recently released WWE Superstars have asked for their non-compete clauses to be nixed or cut down. Release WWE talent are generally subjected to a 90-day no[...]

Mickie James Speaks Out On Her Recent WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. Check out the highlights below: On her new role with the NWA: “It’s a really cool space. Obviously, it mea[...] Jun 17 - Former WWE Superstar Mickie James was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. Check out the highlights below: On her new role with the NWA: “It’s a really cool space. Obviously, it mea[...]

Big Update On WWE Introducing New Sets For RAW and SmackDown

It was reported recently that both RAW and SmackDown will receive new sets and stages when the company returns to the road in July. During an interview with Below The Line, WWE’s Lead Productio[...] Jun 17 - It was reported recently that both RAW and SmackDown will receive new sets and stages when the company returns to the road in July. During an interview with Below The Line, WWE’s Lead Productio[...]

WWE Considering More ‘Themed’ Live Shows

WWE is set to return to live touring in July and it appears they have some big plans to freshen up their weekly broadcasts. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the company is co[...] Jun 17 - WWE is set to return to live touring in July and it appears they have some big plans to freshen up their weekly broadcasts. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the company is co[...]

PHOTO: What A WWE Ring Looks Like Deconstructed

Ever wondered what a WWE ring looks like deconstructed? Here you go... [...] Jun 17 - Ever wondered what a WWE ring looks like deconstructed? Here you go... [...]

Roman Reigns Tells The Rock and John Cena To Stay In Hollywood

During an interview with ESPN’s SportsNation, Roman Reigns talked about possible matches with The Rock and John Cena, telling them to both ‘stay on set’ with their Hollywood careers.[...] Jun 17 - During an interview with ESPN’s SportsNation, Roman Reigns talked about possible matches with The Rock and John Cena, telling them to both ‘stay on set’ with their Hollywood careers.[...]

Chyna Documentary Broadcasting On Vice TV Tonight

Vice TV’s documentary on the late Joanie “Chyna” Laurer airs tonight at 9PM ET. The documentary is a two-hour episode is directed by Marah Strauch, titled, "VICE VERSA: Chyna" and w[...] Jun 17 - Vice TV’s documentary on the late Joanie “Chyna” Laurer airs tonight at 9PM ET. The documentary is a two-hour episode is directed by Marah Strauch, titled, "VICE VERSA: Chyna" and w[...]

News On AEW Talent Having Drug Testing In Their Contract

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed drug testing for AEW stars. Meltzer noted he hasn't heard of anybody in the company being tested. “They have in the con[...] Jun 17 - On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed drug testing for AEW stars. Meltzer noted he hasn't heard of anybody in the company being tested. “They have in the con[...]

AEW Teasing The Introduction Of A New Title Belt Soon?

AEW could be about to debut a new title belt. On the company's official Twitter account they have posted a close-up-close shot of what appears to be a new title belt. They captioned the photos with e[...] Jun 17 - AEW could be about to debut a new title belt. On the company's official Twitter account they have posted a close-up-close shot of what appears to be a new title belt. They captioned the photos with e[...]

Stephanie McMahon Guarantees A lot Of Surprises For WWE SummerSlam

Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by Yahoo.com to discuss WWE returning to live touring from July. She was also asked about a possible return to the ring: "Ever since Ronda Rousey broke my [...] Jun 17 - Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by Yahoo.com to discuss WWE returning to live touring from July. She was also asked about a possible return to the ring: "Ever since Ronda Rousey broke my [...]

Tyson Kidd Has Been Trying To Get Davey Boy Smith Jr Back On WWE Television For A While

It was reportedly over the last few months that Davey Boy Smith Jr has been in talks to return to WWE with speculation suggesting he could end up on the NXT brand, but recently his status with the com[...] Jun 17 - It was reportedly over the last few months that Davey Boy Smith Jr has been in talks to return to WWE with speculation suggesting he could end up on the NXT brand, but recently his status with the com[...]