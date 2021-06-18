WWE Scraps Plans For Another Hell In A Cell Match at Sunday’s Pay-Per-View
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 18, 2021
Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio for the WWE Universal Title is no longer taking place at Sunday's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view, instead, it will take place on tonight's SmackDown on FOX.
Fightful Select reports Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn inside the Hell in a Cell was considered to replace Reigns vs. Mysterio on Sunday, but that has since been nixed.
It is not clear the direction creative will go with Owens vs. Zayn, but they are looking to add another HIAC match, alongside WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre.
