The Reason Why WWE NXT Ring Entrances Are Now Shorter

In recent months you may have noticed WWE NXT ring entrances on the weekly broadcast on USA Network have been cut short.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that one of the reasons for this is because NXT Producer Shawn Michaels felt that long ring entrances gave the viewers more to switch channel and watch AEW Dynamite when the shows were head-to-head on Wednesday nights.

Apparently Shawn's wife Rebecca told him the entrances were too long and thus the change was made with approval from Triple H.

Do you prefer shorter ring entrances?