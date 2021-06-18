Update On Brock Lesnar's Status With WWE

Brock Lesnar has been off WWE television for a while now and fans are heavily speculating that he will be back in time for SummerSlam with some sources suggesting WWE are planning Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has dashed those hopes as there is reportedly no deal in place for Lesnar to return imminently.

Meltzer noted that Lesnar vs. Lashley hasn't been planned for SummerSlam and that some in WWE want to save Lesnar’s return for a match with Roman Reigns.

As we know from past experience Lesnar's status is often clouded in unknowns and he could return at any point.